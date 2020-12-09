Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Tuesday condemned President Donald Trump’s futile bid to overturn the 2020 election result to the scrapheap.

“Mr. Trump, you have lost,” Tribe said on CNN’s “Outfront” after the Supreme Court dismissed a GOP attempt to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

“You’ve got to move on,” the commentator continued, noting how the United States had to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and national security.

Tribe asked Trump to “stop undermining democracy” and accused him of “trying to sow chaos” with his multiple lawsuits challenging the outcome of the vote. “You’re not going to get anywhere with these ludicrous efforts to overturn the election and to engineer a coup,” he added. “You are a loser.”

