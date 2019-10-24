Forget Smoking Gun. Harvard Law Prof. Says There's Now A 'Smoking Howitzer' On Trump.

Laurence Tribe on Wednesday suggested that Democrats are now in possession of the “smoking Howitzer” with which to impeach President Donald Trump.

The Harvard constitutional law professor told CNN’s Anderson Cooper he believed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was “wise to hold off” on announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump (which she did last month) until she had “what amounts to not just a smoking gun, but a smoking Howitzer.”

Tribe suggested she now had it following Tuesday’s private congressional testimony of former Ukraine Ambassador Bill Taylor, who reportedly acknowledged that Trump had pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his potential Democratic 2020 rival Joe Biden by withholding military aid to the country. Tribe described Taylor’s statement as “dynamite.”

“This is just the most transparently clear abuse of power and an impeachable offense that I can remember in the history of the United States and I studied it pretty thoroughly,” Tribe later added. “This makes the Nixon situation looks silly by comparison, this is way more serious.”

Check out the interview below:

Pres. Trump is “abusing power in the most dramatic way. If there ever were a model case for an impeachable offense, a high crime and misdemeanor, that includes bribery, this is it,” says legal scholar Laurence Tribe. https://t.co/ch72AO5ncz pic.twitter.com/JG6S8PMf1H — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 24, 2019