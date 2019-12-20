Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Thursday picked apart House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump to the Senate.

And Tribe, appearing on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” told host Lawrence O’Donnell he believed Pelosi was handling the situation “just brilliantly.”

In an editorial for The Washington Post published Monday, Tribe had suggested the House vote to impeach Trump over the Ukraine scandal but then hold off on transmitting the articles.

He predicted it would strengthen Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) hand “in bargaining over trial rules” with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― amid concerns of potential bias in a trial from Republicans ― because McConnell and Trump want “to get this whole business behind them.” McConnell has vowed to work with Trump’s defense team during a trial.

O’Donnell on Thursday asked Tribe if this is “where you hoped we would be at this stage after passing the articles of impeachment?”

“Exactly,” Tribe responded. “I hoped that my op-ed would encourage a dialogue generated by the fact that for the first time we have a majority leader who is going to be essentially the foreman of the jury and who promises to have his fingers crossed when he takes the oath.”