Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe explained on Tuesday why where the location of a possible Donald Trump indictment for taking classified government documents could mean additional major legal consequences for the former president.

Tribe, appearing on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” said if Attorney General Merrick Garland indicts Trump in D.C. (where the documents were taken from) and not Florida (from where they were seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate) then he could add charges of insurrection and seditious conspiracy, stemming from Trump’s incitement of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot, to the rap sheet too.

On the question of when Garland could indict Trump, Tribe suggested it would happen at some point but that his former research assistant would leave “no stone overturned” in his pursuit of a watertight case.

Tribe even recalled his occasional frustration with Garland when they worked together, saying his extreme thoroughness could delay his turning in of work.

“This will be an indictment that is absolutely over the top,” Tribe predicted.