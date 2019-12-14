Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe on Friday explained why he believes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) plan to coordinate with Donald Trump’s defense team in a Senate impeachment trial of the president may backfire.
McConnell on Thursday told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that there was “no chance” that Trump would be removed from office over the Ukraine scandal and vowed “total coordination” with the White House during proceedings.
Tribe, on Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” told host Ari Melber it was “disgusting” that McConnell looked like he “is going to conduct this trial as though he’s a member of the defense team.”
“You know, it’s an ancient principle, centuries-old, actually over a millennium old, that you can’t be a judge on your own case and effectively, to allow Donald Trump to call the shots, violates that principle,” said the scholar, who has been advising top House Democrats on the impeachment process.
Tribe continued:
The reason it may backfire is that an exoneration, if that’s what emerges by a Senate that is essentially rigged and fixed so that it’s coordinated in this way with the defense, really doesn’t clear the name of the accused so that the president will go down in history as having been essentially found guilty by the House in a proceeding where he had a chance to defend himself but didn’t take advantage of it and then in a kind of rubber stamp sort of toss off, not really given a meaningful trial so that he will have been adjudicated fundamentally by the House of Representatives to have abused his office, abused his oath, and endangered the national security and then blockaded in the inquiry as though he were a dictator. That’s not a very good record.
Melber suggested Trump and McConnell may actually end up tainting their public claim to an acquittal of the president by rigging the process in Trump’s favor. “That’s exactly right,” replied Tribe.
The House Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to impeach Trump.
It sent the two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, to the full Democratic-controlled House where it will be voted on before the holidays. A Senate trial is expected to take place in January, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.
Sixty-seven votes are required to convict a president. Trump’s 2020 GOP challenger, the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), this week claimed up to six Republican senators are now privately in support of Trump’s conviction.