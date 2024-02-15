Dark circles or dullness under the eyes can linger, even if you’ve gotten a good night’s sleep. Believe it or not, the beauty trick to a brighter and more even under-eye might actually come in a seemingly unlikely color: lavender.
Applying anything purple on your face might go against your every natural instinct, but Mayerling Cintron, a New York City-based makeup artist also known as Bella Mayven, and who is founder of the makeup brand Tuhlz, assured us that it’s actually a trusted form of color correction.
“Lavender-toned products help by cancelling out yellow tones,” Cintron said. “It can also help brighten an area since its cool tones reduce any warmth added to the skin.”
Depending on the type and formula of lavender-hued product you use, the application process can differ.
“If it is a cream or liquid product, I would ensure that a thin, even layer is applied. The hue shouldn’t be as visible once applied on the skin as it should cancel out the desired tones once blended,” Cintron explained, adding that for powder products, it’s best to apply using a powder puff then dust off any excess after the desired brightness is achieved.
Cintron doesn’t recommend lavender tones for deeper complexions, as they can make skin appear ashy and unnatural. Instead, people with darker skin tones might see a brightening effect from orange- or red-hued color correctors.
If you’re curious about trying this makeup artist-approved tactic to eyes that look brighter and more awake, explore this selection of lavender-hued products that fit every formula preference and budget.
A super-fine loose setting powder
Silky smooth and formulated to extend the life of your makeup, this lavender-sheer powder by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty can brighten skin without caking or settling into fine lines. This weightless powder can also reduce shine and blur the appearance of pores.
A color-correcting concealer
This affordable liquid concealer promises a lightweight feel and buildable coverage that resists creasing. And if this formula sounds good to you, but lavender isn't for you, it's available in several other color-correcting tones including green for neutralizing redness.
A smoothing lavender makeup primer
NYX's iconic Studio Perfect primer formula comes in this lavender tint to not only color-correct, but to smooth and blur the appearance of fine lines and pores while also extending the life of your makeup. The silky soft texture makes the ideal canvas for applying foundations, cream products, concealer and powders.
A finely milled mattifying powder
It's possible that this ultra-pastel powder was one of the first lavender products on the market. It was created by Kim Chi
, a drag queen and former "RuPaul's Drag Race" contestant who knows a thing or two about makeup. It's infused with oil-absorbing rice powder and nourishing vitamin E and promises to leave behind a finish that looks airbrushed and flawless.
A color-correcting cream palette
Perfect for addressing a number of discoloration concerns, this cream palette from NYX contains more than just lavender, but also yellow, green and peach shades for brightening and evening skin tones. The buildable formula layers seamlessly, applies smoothly and claims to be resistant to creasing.
An emollient-rich concealer
Also by NYX, this natural-looking concealer won't look cakey or obvious when applied to the skin. The emollient-rich formula contains classic skin-loving hydrators like glycerin and coconut oil and it's available in several colors, including natural skin tone shades.
A radiant-finish cream concealer
For a luxury option that also claims to care for skin, consider Givenchy's Prisme Libre color corrector in this pastel indigo shade meant to transform dull skin into naturally radiant skin. The skin care-infused formula contains plant-based glycerin for hydration and glow-enhancing capucine extract.
A brightening and setting powder
Vintage makeup brand Bésame sells this translucent violet pressed setting powder that's packed with delightful ingredients like brightening vitamin C and hydrating plant-based squalene. This natural-finish powder comes solo in this low-waste pan, but you can shop
any of their vintage-inspired compacts that fit this refill.