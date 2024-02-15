Dark circles or dullness under the eyes can linger, even if you’ve gotten a good night’s sleep. Believe it or not, the beauty trick to a brighter and more even under-eye might actually come in a seemingly unlikely color: lavender.

Applying anything purple on your face might go against your every natural instinct, but Mayerling Cintron, a New York City-based makeup artist also known as Bella Mayven, and who is founder of the makeup brand Tuhlz, assured us that it’s actually a trusted form of color correction.

Advertisement

“Lavender-toned products help by cancelling out yellow tones,” Cintron said. “It can also help brighten an area since its cool tones reduce any warmth added to the skin.”

Depending on the type and formula of lavender-hued product you use, the application process can differ.

“If it is a cream or liquid product, I would ensure that a thin, even layer is applied. The hue shouldn’t be as visible once applied on the skin as it should cancel out the desired tones once blended,” Cintron explained, adding that for powder products, it’s best to apply using a powder puff then dust off any excess after the desired brightness is achieved.

Cintron doesn’t recommend lavender tones for deeper complexions, as they can make skin appear ashy and unnatural. Instead, people with darker skin tones might see a brightening effect from orange- or red-hued color correctors.

Advertisement

If you’re curious about trying this makeup artist-approved tactic to eyes that look brighter and more awake, explore this selection of lavender-hued products that fit every formula preference and budget.