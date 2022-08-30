Laverne Cox Gets Mistaken For Beyoncé At U.S. Open And She Runs With It

Laverne Cox got mistaken for Beyoncé at the U.S. Open on Monday, prompting the “Orange Is the New Black” alum to collect her favorite social media remarks about the mix-up. (See them below.)

Cox, who was at the Grand Slam tennis tournament in Queens, New York, to cheer on Serena Williams, shared one tweet that identified her as the pop superstar while video showed Cox masked up in the stands.

Advertisement

The “Inventing Anna” star noted that the internet was cackling about the mistaken identity, and she was eager to get in on the fun.

“These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!” she wrote. (Click the right arrow to scroll through below.)

Cox set the tone for the evening by sharing a video of herself getting ready to Bey’s “PURE/HONEY.” Coincidence? Hmmm.