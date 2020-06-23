Laverne Cox Is Auctioning Off Her Rainbow Emmys Clutch For A Great LGBTQ Cause

The Supreme Court affirmed last week that businesses can’t fire or otherwise discriminate against LGBTQ workers on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Legal experts have said the landmark ruling, much like the court’s 2015 decision on marriage equality, will have lasting ramifications beyond employment protections.

Cox, who is transgender, told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was “overwhelmed” by the news, noting she “didn’t have high expectations” given the current conservative makeup of the court.

“There are so many moments in our country where justice is not served, but in this moment, in the United States of America, the Supreme Court affirmed that firing someone from their job [for being gay or transgender is illegal],” she said.