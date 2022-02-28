Laverne Cox Dared To Bring Up Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglements' On SAGs Red Carpet

“I was done with your ass,” Smith said at the time. “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

Smith later discussed how the two made nonmonogamy work for them in their marriage.

“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he told GQ last year. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

While the Smiths might’ve brushed off the joke, viewers watching along on social media couldn’t help but take notice of the couple’s reaction.