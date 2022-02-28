Laverne Cox Dared To Bring Up Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Entanglements' On SAGs Red Carpet

Bring it to the red table ... or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, your choice.
Most red carpet interviews at award shows skirt around touchy topics in favor of more standard queries like, “What are you wearing?” or “Who are you excited to see tonight?”
But ahead of the 28th annual ceremony on Sunday evening, E! correspondent for the night Laverne Cox chose to make things a bit more interesting when she got a moment with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
While talking to the famous couple, Cox couldn’t help but slip in a crack about their tumultuous romantic life as of late.
“Thank you for all the years of joy you’ve brought us. We can’t wait for more ‘Red Table Talk’ and more ... entanglements,” the “Orange Is the New Black” alum said on the carpet.
After Smith let out a belly laugh, Pinkett Smith quipped, “No more!”
“No more entanglements! I love you, girl,” Cox responded, per Us Weekly. “I’m just kidding. I’m just joshing you.”
Back in 2020, the “Red Table Talk” host revealed she began a relationship with singer August Alsina while separated from her husband, which she referred to as an “entanglement.”
In their much-buzzed-about “Red Table Talk” sit-down about the secret romance, the couple seemed to suggest that Smith also had his fair share of dalliances.
“I was done with your ass,” Smith said at the time. “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”
Smith later discussed how the two made nonmonogamy work for them in their marriage.
“We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way,” he told GQ last year. “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”
While the Smiths might’ve brushed off the joke, viewers watching along on social media couldn’t help but take notice of the couple’s reaction.
The couple arrived at the event held in Los Angeles in complementing navy ensembles.
Pinkett Smith stunned in a turtleneck Gareth Pugh gown that she just “had in her closet,” while her counterpart said he chooses to wear “whatever is on the bed” when he gets out of the shower.
On Sunday night, Smith took home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal as the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.” In his acceptance speech, he said hearing his name called was “one of the greatest moments of my career.”