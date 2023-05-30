Laverne Cox Celebrates Being 'Vintage' And 'Alive' In Birthday Swimsuit Video

Actor Laverne Cox marked her 51st birthday on Monday by baring her soul and style in a video on Instagram.

The “Orange is the New Black” alum modeled a vintage Dior swimsuit by John Galliano with a Thierry Mugler coat.

“I’m obsessed with vintage right now,” she wrote. “Perhaps because I’m vintage.”

But Cox, a fierce advocate of trans rights, also had a more serious message.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’m still alive,” the four-time Emmy nominee wrote. “To all my siblings out there, here’s to making it to another day despite all the efforts to keep us from doing so. Stay strong!! Hold on!!!”

Cox has accused conservative politicians of attacking transgender athletes under the pretense of leveling the playing field for women in sports.

“I don’t think these lawmakers all of a sudden care about girls sports,” the “Inventing Anna” star said on MSNBC last year. “Trans people are being used as a political football. A lot of people still don’t understand and fully comprehend the humanity of trans people.”

It’s only gotten worse since.