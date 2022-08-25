'Law & Order' Fans Gear Up For Biggest Episode In Show History

Casts from all three “Law & Order” series will come together for one show next month, a first for the Dick Wolf-created franchise of 30-plus years.

Until now, the franchise has never had its three shows — “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” — intertwine. But on Sept. 22, the shows and their casts combine in a three-hour season premiere, according to NBC.

Advertisement

“This unprecedented scheduling block is a tribute to all the ‘Law & Order’ fans who’ve been watching this iconic brand for four decades on NBC,” Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal television and streaming’s president of scripted programming, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our season with such a historic event.”

You can watch a trailer for the epic episode below.

The premiere begins with a story of a girl being shot and features actors Jeffrey Donovan (Detective Frank Cosgrove on “Law & Order”), Mehcad Brooks (Detective Jalen Shaw on “Law & Order”), Mariska Hargitay (Capt. Olivia Benson on “SVU”) and Christopher Meloni (Detective Eliot Stabler on “SVU”).

Wolf, in a statement, said the “ambitious” episode will demonstrate the franchise’s “power” with a “compelling” script.

Advertisement

Eid, in an interview with TVLine, said the crossover is “structured and produced” on an epic scale, unlike other TV crossovers.

“It’s not a handoff from one show to the next. It’s really one story that involves all the characters from the different shows,” Eid said.