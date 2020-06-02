'Law & Order' Spinoff Writer Fired For Threatening To 'Light Motherf**kers Up'

Dick Wolf is bringing law and order to his writers’ room.

The “Law & Order” franchise creator has fired writer Craig Gore from the new Chris Meloni series “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” according to Variety.

The decision comes after Gore apparently posted incendiary Facebook messages while Los Angeles was under curfew following national protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

In the posts, Gore appears to be brandishing a weapon and threatens to “light motherfuckers up” who “fuck” with his property.

The Twitter user who shared the posts tagged Meloni, telling the actor, “your new showrunner is a proud boy” — a reference to the racist right-wing hate group.

Ayy @Chris_Meloni your new showrunner is a proud boy pic.twitter.com/FUb8NYc7aW — drew janda (@drewjanda) June 2, 2020

“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately,” Wolf said in a statement provided to Variety and also tweeted.

Dick Wolf’s statement regarding Craig Gore:



“I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) June 2, 2020

The outlet reports Gore listed himself as “co-executive producer on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’” on his Facebook page.

Meloni, however, said in a tweet he has “no idea” who Gore is.

Truth:



Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner



I have gotten no word on ANY hirings



I have no idea who this person is or what they do https://t.co/Mtik40kij7 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 2, 2020

Gore previously worked on “S.W.A.T.” and “Chicago P.D.,” according to Variety. His representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

“Law & Order” was already in the news after President Donald Trump tweeted the phrase in all caps during nationwide protests over the weekend and later called himself “your president of law and order.”

Trump’s Twitter post caused real-life “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T to have a very Ice-T response.