Lawrence O’Donnell Turns GOP Senator’s Old Rant About Impeachment Against Him

Sen. John Thune’s (R-S.D.) old comments about impeachment have come back to haunt him.
On Wednesday, Lawrence O’Donnell noted how Thune had remained silent following the damning revelations about President Donald Trump that were detailed in the redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” then highlighted Thune’s vastly different reaction to a lying commander-in-chief on the eve of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 by airing footage of the senator blasting Clinton for a “betrayal of trust” to the nation.
“He didn’t mean any of that. Not a word,” O’Donnell concluded.
