MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday explained why he believes President Donald Trump’s suggestion that his supporters may turn violent if things reach “a certain point” is “gibberish.”

Trump darkly said in an interview with right-wing Breitbart News that his supporters — including bikers and those in the police and military — could “play tough” and make things “very, very bad.”

“I don’t actually believe that the president was threatening a coup or an armed insurrection of some kind in support of Trump as president for life,” said O’Donnell, the host of “The Last Word.” “I believe it was gibberish from the man who said Mexico will pay for the wall.”

O’Donnell urged viewers to “relax” over Trump’s threat about the police and military, adding that soldiers and police officers wouldn’t shoot each other or wage war over Trump “because they are better people than what Trump wants them to be.”

He did acknowledge, however, that Trump’s rhetoric has driven violence in the past — and predicted it may happen again.

O’Donnell made the same points on Twitter in response to fellow MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes asking if Trump’s comments constituted “a threat of fascist violence by the President.”

“I think it’s more of a hope than a threat,” replied O’Donnell.

