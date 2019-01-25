MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell on Thursday broke down why he believed President Donald Trump is now in “a hell of his own creation.”

“The Last Word” host noted Trump likely thought the ongoing government shutdown over his demands for $5.7 billion to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall “was going to make him look strong.”

But instead, O’Donnell explained, it was making “him look weaker” with “his polling numbers getting worse all the time and Republicans defecting from the Trump sinking ship every day, every time there’s a vote.”

O’Donnell said the opinion that Trump “has the worst Cabinet in history and the worst White House staff in history is beyond dispute.”

It was also “beyond dispute,” he added, that Trump has the “cruelest” staff and Cabinet in history.