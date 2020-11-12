President Donald Trump still refuses to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 election.

But on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” host Lawrence O’Donnell suggested the president may already have done so — via his silence since TV networks called the vote in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump has tweeted multiple baseless allegations of election fraud but has not spoken in public.

“The silence is the concession speech,” said O’Donnell.

“The concession was never going to be words,” he continued. “Not from Donald Trump. The silence is the concession speech.”

O’Donnell urged people to “take it for the gift that it is.”

“Five full days and nights of your life without the sound of that voice,” he remarked.

