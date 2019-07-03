Lawrence O'Donnell Kills A Theory About Donald Trump Never Leaving Office

Lawrence O’Donnell suggested Donald Trump’s “surrender” this week to a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits a citizenship question on the 2020 census may indicate how the president will react if he lost next year’s election.

The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Tuesday noted how some people have speculated that Trump will just stay in the White House as POTUS — even after an electoral defeat — because he’s such a “crazy, tough guy.”

“He won’t. He’s not a tough guy,” said O’Donnell. “Donald Trump surrenders much more often than he wins, and he surrenders completely as he did today.”

“That’s the general important lesson of today,” O’Donnell added. “Donald Trump does not dare to defy the Supreme Court. And Donald Trump does surrender, and surrender completely.”

Check out the clip above.