Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday noted the hypocrisy of many Republicans’ failure to condemn President Donald Trump’s recent repeated public use of the term “bullshit.”
The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” suggested on Twitter that GOP lawmakers would have responded very differently had former President Barack Obama used the curse word during speeches and online as Trump now appears to have a tendency to do.
Trump ranted about the “fake news” media during a speech to the National Association of Realtors on Friday in which he denied being in conflict with his advisers over Iran. He also accused the media of making up sources for its reporting.
“There is no source, the person doesn’t exist, the person’s not alive,” said Trump. “It’s bullshit, OK. It’s bullshit.”
In April, Trump used the same term on Twitter to criticize special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.
In March, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference that the investigations were “bullshit.”
O’Donnell suggested that “every Republican Senator & House member” would have “immediately issued statements of condemnation” had Obama used similar language in public.
They would also have “then passed resolutions of condemnation of the president’s language in both chambers,” he added.