Lawrence O’Donnell on Friday noted the hypocrisy of many Republicans’ failure to condemn President Donald Trump’s recent repeated public use of the term “bullshit.”

The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” suggested on Twitter that GOP lawmakers would have responded very differently had former President Barack Obama used the curse word during speeches and online as Trump now appears to have a tendency to do.

Trump ranted about the “fake news” media during a speech to the National Association of Realtors on Friday in which he denied being in conflict with his advisers over Iran. He also accused the media of making up sources for its reporting.

“There is no source, the person doesn’t exist, the person’s not alive,” said Trump. “It’s bullshit, OK. It’s bullshit.”

Check out the clip here:

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING - Media's reporting of Iran 'total b***sh*t': Trump pic.twitter.com/dLw4aQhYTd — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 17, 2019

In April, Trump used the same term on Twitter to criticize special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

....big, fat, waste of time, energy and money - $30,000,000 to be exact. It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

In March, he told the Conservative Political Action Conference that the investigations were “bullshit.”

Check out the clip here:

Trump says "bullshit."



"We had the greatest win of all time... Unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that should not be there. All of a sudden, they are trying to take you out with bullshit. With bullshit." pic.twitter.com/KO9TMI3W9z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2019

O’Donnell suggested that “every Republican Senator & House member” would have “immediately issued statements of condemnation” had Obama used similar language in public.

They would also have “then passed resolutions of condemnation of the president’s language in both chambers,” he added.

Obviously if @BarackObama ever used the word “bullshit” in speeches like Trump does, every Republican Senator & House member would’ve immediately issued statements of condemnation, then passed resolutions of condemnation of the president’s language in both chambers. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) May 17, 2019