Lawrence O’Donnell Rips ‘Buffoon' Jim Jordan's 'Joke Of A Letter' To Alvin Bragg

In one swift action, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday showed exactly what he thought of a letter co-authored by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that condemned the expected indictment of former President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell ripped it up.

“If Nancy Pelosi had gotten this letter … this is what she would do with it,” O’Donnell said, before tearing it live on air. “That would get the Pelosi rip faster than any paper she has handled since the Trump State of the Union address.”

In the letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the GOP chairs of the House Judiciary (Jordan), Oversight (Kentucky Rep. James Comer) and Administration (Wisconsin Rep. Bryan Steil) committees slammed the investigation of Trump over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, calling it politically motivated.

“You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office,” the letter read.

O’Donnell had some advice for viewers.

“Please do not worry about a single word in this joke of a letter, authored by the chief Republican buffoon on the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, and cosigned by two other equally buffoonish chairman.”

