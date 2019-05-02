Lawrence O’Donnell Runs Video Of Kellyanne Conway Allegedly Breaking The Law

Lawrence O’Donnell believes Kellyanne Conway “is going to need a lawyer.”

The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Wednesday alleged that the White House counselor had broken the law twice in the previous two days when she criticized Joe Biden, the former vice president and now Democratic presidential hopeful, to reporters on the White House driveway.

O’Donnell said Conway had been “illegally campaigning against Joe Biden for Donald Trump while holding her position on the federal payroll.”

It was in violation of the Hatch Act, O’Donnell noted, which states that a federal employee “may not use his or her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election.”

O’Donnell said Conway also violated another section of the act that “prohibits campaigning at federal buildings, which the White House most certainly is.”

“She’s breaking the law when she talks about candidate Joe Biden,” he told viewers.

O’Donnell recalled how Conway had reportedly violated the Hatch Act on two previous occasions and predicted she would “continue to campaign against Joe Biden illegally and most of the news media will present her violations of the Hatch Act to you as part of their normal campaign coverage without realizing they are really showing you Kellyanne Conway breaking the law.”