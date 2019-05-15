Lawrence O’Donnell Has A Theory About Lindsey Graham’s Trumpian Turn

Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for becoming “publicly everything he once said Donald Trump is” — and put forward a theory for the lawmaker’s Trumpian turn.

The host of MSNBC’s “The Last Word” joined in with the widespread criticism of Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, for advising earlier this week that Donald Trump Jr. should refuse to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contact with Russian officials.

“I have never seen a United States senator disgrace his oath of office more than Lindsey Graham has done just in the last couple of days alone,” said O’Donnell, who accused Graham of “clearly witness tampering” for which he “could be disbarred as a lawyer.”

“In any previous Senate, the Senate Ethics Committee would begin an investigation of Lindsey Graham today that would very likely lead to his expulsion from the United States Senate,” O’Donnell added.

O’Donnell also ran footage from 2015 in which Graham called Trump “crazy” and “unfit for office.”

And he proposed that Graham was now engaging in Trump-style politics because he was up for reelection in 2020 and “terrified” he’d be challenged in a GOP primary by someone who is more Trumpian than him.

Trump Jr., meanwhile, has reportedly agreed to sit in private with senators on the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee in June.

