Lawrence O’Donnell Torches Mike Johnson As ‘Most Pro-Crime Speaker’ Ever

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Tuesday argued why he believes House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is an “accessory after the fact” for “actively trying to prevent arrests” of Donald Trump supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 by blurring their faces on footage he is releasing of the riot.
Johnson earlier in the day said he didn’t want those who were caught on camera participating in the insurrection “to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ.”
O’Donnell was incensed.
“That is the first time in history that a speaker of the House has said that he doesn’t want people who committed federal crimes to be charged by the Department of Justice,” the “Last Word” anchor commented. “That is the mission of an accessory after the fact. An accessory after the fact is trying to prevent the apprehension of criminals, trying to prevent the punishment of criminals.”
Johnson is a “cultist in the middle of a cult,” O’Donnell continued, contrasting the speaker’s efforts to “fire IRS workers who investigate federal tax crimes” with his hiring of new federal workers who’ll blur the videos “to cover up crimes.”
“Mike Johnson is the most pro-crime speaker in the history of the House of Representatives,” O’Donnell alleged. “In fact, he’s the only one. He’s the only one who has ever publicly admitted to participating and leading a cover-up of federal crimes.”
Many of those charged in the attack were only arrested after being spotted by citizens in footage from the violence, said O’Donnell. But “Mike Johnson wants to prevent all of that. Mike Johnson wants to stop every one of those arrests that can still be made because an alert citizen makes a call to the FBI. He wants to stop possibly hundreds of arrests that could be made.”
Watch O’Donnell’s analysis here: