What's Hot

Lauren Boebert Suggests Effort To Fight Antisemitism Is An Attack On Conservatives

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Describes Director's ‘Dehumanizing’ Demand To See Her Underwear

Republican Congressman Complains Biden Has A Bias Against White Male Judges

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Furious After House Panel Recommends Impeachment

Biden Could Give Back Some Of Signature IRS Boost For Debt Limit Deal: Report

95-Year-Old With Dementia Dies After Police Use Stun Gun On Her In Australia Nursing Home

Mar-A-Lago Workers Moved Boxes Of Papers Before An FBI Visit: Reports

Jamaal Bowman Likens Republicans To 'Economic Terrorists' Amid Debt Ceiling Talks

Caught On Camera: Terrifying Moment After Plane Passenger Opens Door Mid-Air

Navy SEALs Training Plagued With Failures, Investigation Finds After Sailor's Death

Lizzo Brings Down The House With Absolutely Stunning Tina Turner Tribute

Donald Trump Jr. Accidentally Insults His Dad In Botched Attempt To Dis DeSantis

PoliticsDonald TrumpMSNBCLawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O'Donnell Spots New 'Extremely Damning Evidence' Against Trump

O'Donnell said if convicted, this charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump is getting some “very bad news” with multiple reports that the federal investigation into potential obstruction of justice is nearing its conclusion.

And it’s not looking good for the former president.

O’Donnell pointed to a Washington Post report that prosecutors found evidence that Trump and his team conducted a “dress rehearsal” at Mar-a-Lago for moving the classified documents he was trying to keep.

He summed up what he said could be “extremely damning evidence” reportedly uncovered by investigators:

Donald Trump is famously way too impatient to rehearse things like speeches, but the evidence seems to indicate that he was so determined to commit the crime of obstruction of justice that he personally directed the dress rehearsal of moving government documents illegally in his possession before the FBI might show up looking for them.”

He said obstruction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

O’Donnell also noted a Bloomberg report that prosecutors could announce possible charges against the former president in the days or weeks after Memorial Day.

See more from “The Last Word” on Thursday night:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community