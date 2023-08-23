‘Abject Panic’: Lawrence O’Donnell Says Trump Allies Already Turning On Each Other

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case will “forget how to sleep” as they worry about which of them will betray the others.

“They are already turning on each other, and Rudolph Giuliani might be next,” he said on Tuesday evening.

O’Donnell noted reports that the former Trump attorney, who is also a co-defendant in the case, is heading to Georgia for a meeting with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and wondered if he’s planning to turn himself in for arrest... or turn against his old boss.

It’s not just Giuliani.

O’Donnell said there are signs of “abject panic” among most of the co-defendants and predicted that “they will continue to turn on each other as criminal defendants in criminal conspiracies always do.”

And many will be haunted as they worry about who will turn next.

“Every Trump co-defendant will go to sleep every night wondering if they are going to wake up to a legal filing the next morning in which one of their co-defendants has blamed them for the whole thing in a legal filing in the middle of the night,” he said, adding:

“Most of them will forget how to sleep. Getting indicted was the worst day of their lives for Donald Trump’s co-defendants, all of whom will experience even worse days as this case proceeds.”