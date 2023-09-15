'Malignant' Trump Torched By His Former Attorney Who Is Predicted To Flip

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis appears to have come full circle with her contempt for the ex-president. Maybe.

Back in 2016, Ellis ripped Trump as an “idiot” and a “bully” who “cannot handle criticism” before a Damascene conversion saw her back him in that year’s election and then become his legal representative as he allegedly sought to overturn the 2020 election result following his defeat to Joe Biden.

Now, Ellis is one of 18 defendants charged alongside Trump in the sprawling Georgia racketeering case — and she’s not happy that Trump isn’t funding her defense, or those of their co-defendants.

Ellis’ griping prompted former assistant attorney general for New York Tristan Snell to last month suggest she could flip on Trump in the Georgia case:

BREAKING: Trump dumps Jenna Ellis, won’t pay any of her legal fees — because she’s been supportive of DeSantis.



Watch Ellis carefully now. When Trump cuts someone off, it’s the tipping point that results in the person flipping on Trump.



My bet: Ellis will cooperate. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 15, 2023

On Thursday, Ellis said on her American Family Radio show that she had “great love and respect” for Trump on a personal level, but claimed she “simply can’t support him for elected office again,” citing his “malignant narcissistic tendency to simply say that he’s never done anything wrong.”

Listen to the audio, courtesy of Media Matters, here:

Ellis in March was censured by a Colorado judge for spewing falsehoods about the 2020 election.