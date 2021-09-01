37 Things For Anyone Who's Lazy But Also Wants A Clean House

Today is the day you discover that cleaning tabs exist.
Elizabeth Lilly, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

It’s time to be real for a minute. Does anyone actually enjoy cleaning their home? Sure, you may enjoy LIVING in a clean home, but doing the actual cleaning? Who are we kidding? We know you’d rather binge-watch Netflix than scrub your toilet and that’s why we’re here to help. We compiled a list of cleaning products that’ll get your living space looking bright and shiny without all that elbow grease. You can thank us later.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Goo Gone
Amazon
It's great at annihilating residue from tape, crayon, stickers and more. No more ruining your nails by scraping off stickers.

Promising review: "I used this on my JBL LSR4236P Studio Monitors and it worked very well. For some reason JBL decided to put some kind of weird adhesive on the front of these monitors, which caught every piece of cat hair and dust that touched it over the years. Used this with some paper towels and a little elbow grease and the adhesive came off quickly. The Picture I added: (Left) After Goo Gone (RIGHT) Before Goo Gone." —Andrew

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
2
An affordable hand vac
Amazon
This is perfect for cleaning up kitty litter spills, hairy upholstery and all other manners of animalistic messes. It has multi-layer filtration, a 16' power cord and two specially designed nozzles for pulling out dirt on surfaces like stairs, upholstery and automobiles.

Promising review: "Normally I don't take the time to review things, I forget or I'm just lazy. I have a German shepherd who sheds badly, despite giving her pills to help with shedding and brushing her weekly. I love my dog but I hate how much hair there is everywhere and a traditional vacuum can only do so much. I absolutely love the power this vacuum has. It actually gets most of the hair up. It can get a little heavy if you're using it for a long period of time. I mostly use it to get hair off my comforter and off my furniture. It works on practically anything. For the price you honestly can't beat this. If you're looking for something to cut down on the amount of hair in your home on furniture, rugs, bed sheets, etc, then this is honestly worth it." —Janice Kellogg

Get it from Amazon for $38.99.
3
And a weird squeegee
Amazon
This is perfect for getting alllll the pet hair out of your carpet (for once in your life!) so you can go longer in between cleanings.

Promising review: "Omg it works so well. And it’s extremely easy to use. I read previous reviews and used the squeegy side rather than the bristle side and I’m obsessed. This photo is just from doing my bedroom. (My dog is extremely proud of all of his fur.)" —Jessica Glackin

Get it from Amazon for $12.44.
4
A concentrated cat litter deodorizer
Amazon
It will not longer be apparent when you've been a little lax on cleaning up your cat's bathroom. Unless your cat looks super judgy...

Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I have three high-yield poop machines masquerading as cats, and it’s a never-ending mission to make sure the house doesn’t smell like a litter box. I try really hard to ensure the house is clean and smells good without using harsh chemicals or aerosol sprays. Within the first day of using this I noticed that the slight lingering ammonia/poop smell wasn’t noticeable when walking into the house anymore. After a few days I realized that I couldn’t smell anything even as I was scooping the three liter boxes. There wasn’t a fake perfume smell covering up a smell, there literally wasn’t a smell at all! The product smells very fresh and clean in the container but there’s no odor when applied into the liter. I’m very happy with this amazing stuff and I recommend it to anybody with cats who doesn’t want to use potentially harmful sprays or perfumes. So thank you NonScents. I’m a very satisfied customer!" —Tori

Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
5
A set of K-Cup cleaning pods
Amazon
If your Keurig is starting to have problems, give these for a go for less than $10 before shelling out for a new machine!

Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $11.95.
6
Non-stick oven liners
Amazon
Clean up spills without *actually* having to clean your oven. Anything that prevents your smoke detector from going off is a gift from heaven, right?

Promising review: "I have a non–self cleaning oven for the first time in decades. After having an apple pie spill over and spending more than an hour cleaning it up, I purchased these oven liners. What a time saver. The are easy to cut so they fit perfectly. Because I have a visible heating element, the liner goes right on the oven floor, under the heating element." —K L Barnes-O'Connor

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
7
A container of silver-polishing wipes
Amazon
It may just convince you to take out those heirloom pieces you're ignoring out of the fear of suffering a scrubbing-induced elbow injury.

Promising review: "It was so satisfying to watch the tarnish wipe right off! I'm no silver snob/don't know a lot about taking care of it, so I'm not sure if this product is the best for your high-end silver, but for me it definitely does the trick! It took me three to four wipes for the pitcher and two for each the cream and sugar bowls. It looks like I probably used a third of the container. (Though the wipes were still very saturated, they had so much black/tarnish I would start a new rag. I'm not sure if it's recommended to just keep using it even when it gets all ruddy?) So this might not be the most reasonable option if you have a large amount of silver." —Lauren

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $8.91.
8
A silicone sink strainer
Amazon
Ridding the sink of tiny food particles will be easy as pie. No more awkwardly standing over your trash can raking them out of your original metal strainer like a maniac.

Promising review: "We wash our dishes by hand in the sink, including oatmeal every morning which means there is a lot of sticky rubbery cooked oatmeal in the pan that ends up in the sink. This silicone sink strainer stays in place so that nothing goes underneath the metal top part, and the rubbery lower part catches everything aside from quinoa! then you just lift it out, turn the rubber lower part inside out and dump everything straight in the rubbish bin. perfect. it has stopped the pipes from clogging up." —AKAB

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
9
A red wine stain remover
Amazon
Because, well, accidents happen! But you can be prepared.

Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." —Diane Harper

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
10
Washing machine-cleaning tablets
Amazon
We know you're not going to get down on your hands and knees and actually clean out the drum yourself. And why would you, when these exist?! Designed to penetrate, dissolve and remove odor-causing residue, each tablet dissolves slowly, lasting throughout the entire wash cycle. They're safe to use with front-load, top-load, high efficiency (HE) and conventional washing machines. Recommended for monthly use.

Promising review: "This is really the only washer cleaner I buy. It leaves my washer with that fresh smell — not that it stinks — and clean after each use. How do I know it's clean? I could see some the residual gunk on the inner wall of the washer drum when the cleaning is done. I just have to wipe it off of course. Using other brands I can't even tell if the appliance has really been cleaned or not." —AES

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $9.98.
11
And dishwasher-cleaning tablets
Amazon
It'll get rid of the residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes — all while you're mentally somewhere else.

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $5.39.
12
AND water bottle-cleaning tablets
Amazon
Everyone's go-to container will actually get cleaned. (Cleaning water bottles is hard!)

Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this was a gimmick or not. Turns out it works really well. I have four metal thermos-like containers that are used to keep tea warm every day. Over time, the tea stained the insides and was very difficult to remove. I added one of these tablets to the container, filled it with hot water, and let it sit for a few hours. When I came back to rinse it out, I was literally amazed at how clean it was. I think it looked cleaner than when they were new. I called my wife over to show her, and she was equally impressed. Awesome product!" —Robert A Moreno II

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.
13
Stove/counter gap covers
Amazon
Keep pesky crumbs from falling down between your cabinets and appliances. They're made of heat-resistant silicone that's also smudge-resistant so it'll look nice, too.

Promising review: "They certainly do the job I got them for. I was concerned that they wouldn't be the correct length, but they're more than long enough. I will cut them to fit. Held off until I was certain of my satisfaction. The finish is matte but looks nice and wipes clean easily. The material they're made of settles into the space between counter and range easily and I don't have any trouble with them shifting positions. I'm happy with this purchase and recommend them to anyone." —STAR STRUCK

Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.95.
14
A TubShroom
Amazon
It'll steal your heart because snaking your drain will be a thing of the past! This little wonder fits inside of the drain where you can easily remove it and pull off hair at least once a week. You'll even enjoy how grossed out you get seeing all that hair!

Promising review: "I was skeptical, but for a few bucks I gave it a go. I'm lazy and I live with two ladies (who are also lazy). The tub drain doesn't get addressed nearly enough. I'd usually be the one pulling nasty balls of long hair out of the drain catch just so the tub would actually drain during a shower EVERY DAY. With this bad boy, once a week and you don't even notice a slow down in the drainage." —Jason

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
15
Grandma's Secret
Amazon
It's an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like cleaning pen from a white leather couch. It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass and blood stains.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! I stumbled upon it years ago at my local quilt shop of all places. It does exactly what it says it will do, it takes out any stain you throw at it. I was most impressed by how it takes out blood, I had an 'accident' in the middle of the night wearing light pink PJs. I had just gotten the PJs from a friend for my birthday and was devastated at the thought of them being ruined. Before washing them (and risking the stain setting), I dabbed a few drops of the spot removal on the spot, scrubbed the stain with an old toothbrush and left it sitting for about a half hour. I did that twice. To say it did a good job on the spot is an understatement; you couldn't even tell there was a spot to begin with! I call it the little magic in a bottle, it's a lifesaver! You must buy it, don't wait." —Stiixgirl

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.76.
16
A dishwashing spray
Target
Perfect for anyone without a dishwasher (or even with one!) who wishes they could just close their eyes and have someone scrub at the baked-on gunk. Ok, this won't scrub for you, but it will enable you to just swipe off the gunk and rinse instead!

Get it from Target for $4.99.
17
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
It'll fill you with delight once you run it through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some "Ghostbusters" goo.

Promising review: "Ok, so I am some what of a clean freak and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
18
A drill brush cleaning kit
Amazon
Attach it to your drill or driver for an informercial-like cleaning sesh at the flip of a switch. You'll be seeking out all the dirty surfaces you've been ignoring with these three brushes that attach to a standard handheld drill.

Promising review: "I’m in love with this. I manage many apartment properties and finding people to do the cleaning has been tricky business, so I end up having to get in and clean these horrendous filth pods tenants lived in and left me to deal with when they move out. The ovens and stove tops are usually the worst, and I absolutely hate cleaning. I came across this drill attachment set, and let me tell you, it helped me tremendously! I still had to get in with a putty knife on some of them but it really cut down my elbow-grease time. If it wasn’t for this drill attachment, I think my arms would have just fallen off trying to clean it as good as I did! My only con would be that it doesn’t have any extension of any sort, so I really had my drill all up in that oven, but well worth it." —Faedaa

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in six colors).
19
A steaming microwave cleaner
Amazon
Harness the power of anger to loosen up crud and dirt inside your microwave for wipeable messes. Fill this with water and vinegar to produce steam. It's made of heat-resistant materials and is top rack dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "Purchased this to help get rid of any gunk inside the microwave. I pop it in with some water and vinegar and within two minutes, all of the gunk inside can easily be wiped away!" —RVS

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
20
Foaming garbage disposer tablets
Amazon
Your biggest kitchen helper will keep running on 100 instead of ruining your day. These tabs freshen and leave the disposal, sink and kitchen smelling clean, and they're made with natural ingredients that are safe for your drain, disposal and septic. Use them weekly to maintain a smooth running disposer, prevent build-up and odors and extend the life of the appliance.

Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal, so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water and turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. I figured it was my disposal because my kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." —Max Power

Get a four-use pack from Amazon for $9.04.
21
An all-natural stain remover
Amazon
It'll work so well on the stained garments you gave up on as soon as you threw them in the laundry pile. It's effective on stains ranging from grass, salt, grease, red wine, ketchup, ink, blood and underarm sweat with minimal effort. You can also use it on nylon, leather, linens, upholstery, clothing, walls, carpets and more!

Promising review: "Works on grease, ground in dirt, old stains on my grandsons clothing which I have no clue of what are, spaghetti sauce etc.. I get a lot of use out of each bar. I've used on every type of fabric with great results and no damage to the fabric. Highly recommend." —jb59

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $9.59.
22
A watermark removing cloth
Amazon
It also do wonders on the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago.

Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." —JMac

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
23
An ultrasonic jewelry cleaner
Amazon
Restore your cloudy wedding band and smudged glasses to their former glory in mere minutes. This gently removes dirt, dust and grime from jewelry, eyeglasses and watches in 3 minutes without damaging them -- just using water!

Promising review: "I bought this specifically to clean my eyeglasses. I am shocked at how effective it is! I used it with no detergent or soap. Just water, and I could literally see dirt and oil drifting off it in little streams. My glasses are like brand new again, that is worth every penny." —B. Waters

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
24
Resolve pet stain remover
Amazon
Erase the house training stain from that designer rug you nabbed on sale. (It's great for human messes, too!)

Promising review: "Does what it says it does, pulls up pet mess. We have a pet cat, and unfortunately hair balls and other rug surprises are a part of life for our fancy wool rugs. No one is afraid however — Resolve gets kitty presents right up, no problemo! Feels and looks great after drying." —Chirkenduce

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $23.50.
25
A Scrub Daddy sponge
Amazon
You might recognize this from Shark Tank. You're bound to fall in love with it because the lil' guy basically spoons your dirty kitchen tools clean. And it's basically magic because it's soft in warm water for gentle cleansing and firm in cool water for coarse scrubbing. Get you a sponge who can do both. Specifically this one.

Promising review: "My daughter told me about these after she saw them on Shark Tank and ordered some. After trying them in her kitchen, I went out and bought my own. They work great on a multitude of surfaces. And when I saw that you can buy a pack of six in multiple colors, I was thrilled. (Yes, my life is that dull!) Now I have one color for the kitchen, and different colors for each bathroom." —Kindle Customer

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $19.96.
26
Magic Erasers
Amazon
Well, well, well, gross tub, we meet again. This is the most durable Magic Eraser with 3 times the power of bleach. If you aren't on the Magic Eraser train just yet, hop on already. They'll handle most of the elbow grease when you do have to scrub away at a variety of stains.

Promising review: "The tubs are plastic/fiberglass. My daughter played with some toy that marked the tub — a lot of BLACK DEEP marks! It looked awful. I tried to scrub it with soap, bleach, alcohol, rags/towels, Ajax and nothing worked... Used these and the marks were gone in seconds." — Michael D

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $11.99.
27
And stove burner covers
Amazon
They'll do the same thing for you up top -- and you can even run them through the dishwasher!

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors).
28
Odor-blocking trash bags
Amazon
The odor blocking will buy you another day before you have to take out the trash.

Get a box of 80 from Amazon for $13.72.
29
And an odor-minimizing diaper pail
Amazon
Diaper wafts won't assault your nostrils during changing time — or any other time. It even looks nice! A diaper pail like this is what my mom always buys when shopping a baby shower registry. The sliding lid makes dumping the dirty diaper in way faster without assaulting yourself with a waft of putrid air. And the stainless steel construction makes it easier to clean and sanitize.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! We had a Diaper Genie for years before we bought this. When they are newborns their diapers don't stink as bad so it's not a big deal. But older baby poop has a much stronger smell. We started putting the Diaper Genie in the garage because we didn't want our house to smell like poop. And the replacement liners are ridiculously expensive. This product solves both problems. Because it is made of metal, it holds the smell in. I have put some really gross smelling diapers in there and there is still no smell in the room. And this product uses ordinary trash bags, which saves tons of money! There is also a child lock on the top so your toddler can't open the pail. So glad we bought it. Pays for itself over a Diaper Genie because of using ordinary trash bags." —Tim Hayward

Get it from Amazon for $75.99.
30
A rust-removing spray
Amazon
It'll work like a magic trick in neglected showers, minus the elbow grease. Spray it on a rust patch, leave the room and come back to diminished stains you can easily wipe away.

Promising review: "It’s the only thing that works for my farmhouse. Picture speaks for itself! The only thing to note is the smell is hard to bear during cleaning. But the job gets done 🙌🏻" —Amy E.

Get it from Amazon for $4.97.
31
And a robotic vacuum
Amazon
It'll hook up to Alexa for voice control, which is the closest you're getting to acting like an evil stepsister at the moment. (Hopefully!)

Promising review: "This is simply amazing. I have a six pet household (plus three kids) and this bad boy is unfazed by the massive amounts of hair and dirt that accumulates on the floors. I am obsessed with emptying the reservoir because I’m always amazed by how much it picks up (including big things, like Nerf darts, so it’s a good idea to pick up before it gets doing). I also like that all of the components on the undercarriage are removable for easy cleaning. I need to get in there and unwrap the long human hairs from some of the spinny thingys from time-to-time and it’s convenient that I can just pop them out, clean them up and put them back on." — Ashleigh F.

Get it from Amazon for $206.99.
32
A fume-free oven cleaner
Amazon
Revive an oven that you thought was far too dirty to save.

Promising review: "I have a seasonal home with oven that I thought was so far gone that I'd have to replace it. I had to do a little scraping off the bottom with a spatula but you can see how bad it was." —Jilly Bean

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $20.
33
Bar Keepers Friend powdered cleanser
Amazon
It'll spiff up just about anything you have around your house, like car headlights, pots and pans, porcelain sinks, stove tops.... the limit does not exist.

Promising review: "I’ve been using this to clean up my truck. It works great on rust and scratched up windows and foggy headlights." —C. Baker

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
34
A bottle-cleaning set
Amazon
Even the laziest of dishwashers will use this because deep down, you know that your water bottle will start growing its own mold colony any day now if you do the half-second rinse again. The set includes a long bottle brush, straw brush and detail cleaner.

Promising review: "Are you lazy? Do you ruin water bottles with your lackadaisical approach to cleaning? Black specks in your water bottle making your water taste funky? These are the brushes you are looking for. It's so easy to clean my water bottles with these specific shaped brushes. I can get in there, scrub away the filth, get every corner, and the bottle will be like new." —M. Burkey

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
35
A pumice stone
Amazon
Nope, you do NOT have to replace the old toilet in your new place. You're already paying so much for the move! This'll scrub away hard water marks and all kinds of nastiness. Psst, this will work on porcelain sinks, too!

Promising review: "We rented a home and the toilets were disgusting. Someone suggested a pumice stone and let me tell you it was amazing!! The picture is after just five minutes with the stone. I tried bleach, every toilet bowl cleaner available, and countless hours of scrubbing to no avail...but this stone worked instantly! I will be buying several more!! The stone does dissolve when scrubbing so you need a couple. I was able to do almost two toilets completely that looked awful with one stone!!" —Crista

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
36
A hard-water booster for your dishwasher
Amazon
It'll finally get the Pyrex bowls that you thought were goners looking normal again.

Promising review: "We have ridiculously hard water. The Culligan guy who tested it was surprised it doesn’t come out of the faucet as a solid. My dishes, especially my Pyrex bowls and casserole dishes were almost white from the build-up. Nothing ever seemed clean. I tried this, and it’s an absolute miracle. My dishes are clean again. See the comparison in the picture — bowl on the left is 'clean', it was washed without the Finish booster. The bowl on the right was washed with. I’m totally not kidding, it completely does what it says!" —CB

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
37
A millipede-like hair remover
Amazon
It has more than 4,000 hooks and loops to ensnare all that hair down there and save you a drain replacement or costly visit from the plumber.

Promising review: "This is the best product ever for getting rid of hair clogs in sink and tub drains! I have two teenage girls with long curly hair and despite them gathering hair that they find in the tub after showering, it still clogs from time to time. All I have to do is put down the drain millipede and it pulls out the hair and removes the black gunk on the side of the drain. It's absolutely disgusting and smells horrible BUT gets the job done without chemicals and a plumber. A must have for every tub/shower drain!!" —D. Darr

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
shoppingCleaningSpring Cleaning