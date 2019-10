17 Places To Go If You're Looking For The Laziest Vacation Ever

Cambria, California

"Cambria is an ideal spot for a relaxing vacation because it is one of the most laid-back locations on the California coast. Most of the popular hotels are right across from the beach so you don't have to walk far to sit on the sand. There's a nice walking path that takes you into town. If you drive into town, it's less then five minutes and it has some great restaurants that make awesome food but also adhere to the relaxed atmosphere of the area. If you want a nice coastal vacation with as little work as possible, check it out." — Josh McNair , creator of the travel blog and YouTube channel California Through My Lens