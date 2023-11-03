Shoppingcookingcookwaredutch oven

This Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Only Looks Like It Came From A Fancy Kitchen Store

If certain luxury cookware brands are giving you sticker shock, we rustled up some more affordable alternatives.
A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTramontina-6-5-Qt-Enameled-Round-Cast-Iron-Dutch-Oven-Gray%2F45989528%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tramontina 6.5-quart round cast iron Dutch oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FTramontina-6-5-Qt-Enameled-Round-Cast-Iron-Dutch-Oven-Gray%2F45989528%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tramontina 6.5-quart round cast iron Dutch oven</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBruntmor-2-in-1-Enamel-Cast-Iron-Dutch-Oven-and-Skillet-3-Quart-Caribbean-Blue-All-in-One-Cookware%2F893712601&subId1=65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bruntmor two-in-one enamel cast iron Dutch oven and skillet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBruntmor-2-in-1-Enamel-Cast-Iron-Dutch-Oven-and-Skillet-3-Quart-Caribbean-Blue-All-in-One-Cookware%2F893712601&subId1=65424fefe4b0ae2dc0b625a9" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bruntmor two-in-one enamel cast iron Dutch oven and skillet</a>.
Walmart
A Tramontina 6.5-quart round cast iron Dutch oven and Bruntmor two-in-one enamel cast iron Dutch oven and skillet.

Enameled cast iron cookware is as useful as it is good-looking. It can go in the oven and on the stove, is easier to clean and maintain than plain cast iron, and comes in a variety of eye-catching colors that you’ll be happy to display in your kitchen. Yet buying from the big names in the enameled cast iron game can set you back a few hundred dollars.

To help you step up your home cooking without completely depleting your bank account, we found the best budget options that only look super expensive.

Whether you’re stocking your own kitchen or want to gift someone a colorful pot, Dutch oven or pan they’ll fall in love with, we found the chicest cookware from Walmart, all made from enameled cast iron. They’re universal pieces that are actually pleasing to look at, that you’ll be happy to have, for a steal of a price.

1
Walmart
A Bruntmor two-in-one enamel cast iron Dutch oven and skillet
The options are truly endless with this two-part versatile Dutch oven skillet set. The smaller frying pan can be flipped over and used as a lid on the larger Dutch oven, or both can be used separately when cooking a whole meal. Both parts are oven-safe up to 500 degrees, and the thick cast iron offers strong heat retention and even distribution as you cook.

Promising review: "I have cooked in cast iron for over 50 years. It can be temperamental when it comes to food sticking, but not any more!! This is the best ever, because it cooks like old fashion cast iron and cleans with a wipe of a cloth. It is really awesome. Love the versatility too, with both a dutch oven and a skillet that also serves as a lid for the dutch oven." — D.Razz
$69.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A Tramontina 6.5-quart round enameled cast iron Dutch oven
The perfect pot for slow cooking or braising meat, you'll use this 6.5-quart round Dutch oven all the time. It can go in the oven up to 400 degrees and also is ideal for deep-frying meats and veggies and baking bread. It's lined with an off-white porcelain enamel interior that won't scratch or tarnish, even after years of cooking, and comes in a variety of colors to fit perfectly into your home.

Promising review: "Beautiful! Identical le crueset Dutch oven is $650.00 on sale - they are identical!! This pot does everything from stovetop to oven. I say grab one while you can. Le cresurt just announced they're not producing teal color anymore so maybe grab a teal one" — Nancy
$44.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Crock-Pot 5-quart enameled cast iron braiser pan
A budget-friendly alternative to a similar braiser that can run you over $400, this colorful low pot from Crock-Pot can go on the stove, in the oven and in the fridge. With its lower profile, it's easier to store than some larger pots, and offers even heat distribution for whatever you're cooking.

Promising review: "A really heavy duty cooking piece that holds a lot of food and cooks it evenly. A must have kitchen essential for someone who likes to make big meals." — Reta
$79.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Lodge 5.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven
When it comes to more affordable cast iron cookware, Lodge is one of the best. This 5.5-quart Dutch oven will last orever and is the perfect thing for baking, frying, braising, marinating, roasting and anything else your mind can imagine (as long as it's under 500 degrees). It has a smooth glassy surface that won't tarnish or react with different ingredients, and has incredibly even heating and strong retention to perfectly cook anything you make.

Promising review: "I love this Dutch oven and use it all the time! It's a nice, heavy, enameled pot, so perfect for making soups or anything that might need to go in the oven after being on the stove. I also use it to make bread and find that works well. The red is bright and does not fade. I've had this now for 3 years and it's working as well as it did when I bought it." — Madeline
$39.98 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven or ceramic mini cocottes
If you wait all year for fall, you've liked seen some pricey fall-themed Dutch ovens or the pumpkin-shaped ceramic cocottes that can cost a pretty penny despite their small size. We're happy to report Walmart just launched budget-friendly versions of both. For less than $25 you can snag this adorable two-quart pumpkin enamel cast iron Dutch oven or a set of three 14.2-ounce ceramic cocottes. The Dutch oven can be used on the stove or in the oven, while the minis are just made for serving. But both will be instant favorites in your home.

Promising review: "So cute! Plan to use for the fall season. Perfect size as it's not to small and not too big." — Walmart customer
Dutch oven: $24.97 at WalmartSet of three cocottes: $24.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
MegaChef 7-quart oval enameled cast iron Dutch oven
This dreamy oval-shaped Dutch oven is perfect for cooking an entire chicken or making a great stew. It's dishwasher-safe and can go in the oven or on the stovetop to cook a variety of foods. At under $60, it's a steal for such a large pot, and the enameled coating will help you keep everything clean.
$58.17 at Walmart

