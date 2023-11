Lodge 5.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven

When it comes to more affordable cast iron cookware, Lodge is one of the best. This 5.5-quart Dutch oven will last orever and is the perfect thing for baking, frying, braising, marinating, roasting and anything else your mind can imagine (as long as it's under 500 degrees). It has a smooth glassy surface that won't tarnish or react with different ingredients, and has incredibly even heating and strong retention to perfectly cook anything you make."I love this Dutch oven and use it all the time! It's. I also use it to make bread and find that works well. The red is bright and does not fade. I've had this now for 3 years and it's working as well as it did when I bought it." — Madeline