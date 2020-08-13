HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost This is a Le Creuset sale you don't want to miss.

When it comes to your kitchen, you might feel like investing in cookware that’ll last you a lot longer than just one dinner. After all, you certainly don’t want the handle on your saucepan to break while you’re stirring up the perfect pasta sauce.

Whether you’re a cooking novice or are working your way through Alison Roman’s popular cookbook, chances are you’ve probably heard about Le Creuset’s colorful cookware, bakeware and dinnerware.

And when you see a sale on the brand’s pricey pots, pans and cookware, you know you’ve got to check it out.

That’s why we had to tell you, our readers, about a Le Creuset sale we spotted. The legendary brand rarely does sales. Only back in April did Le Creuset have its first-ever sale on full-price items, with deals on skillets and saucepans.

This time around, Le Creuset’s running the “Factory To Table Sale” where you can save up to 70% off its colorful cookware for a limited time. Think of it like having an outlet sale online, with discounted Dutch ovens and marked down mugs.

Plus, you can get free shipping on all orders right now.

Our shopping editors know a sale that’s worth it from one that isn’t — and this Le Creuset sale is one that you won’t want to miss out on.

Of course, we searched through the sale and picked out our favorite pieces that are all under $200 below, including a wide Dutch oven. If you’re feeling splurgy, you might go with this 10-piece stainless steel set that’s half-off at $547.