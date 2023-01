2.25-quart Noel braiser (20% off)

Poach, sear, roast, marinate, bake and slow-cook with this dazzling blue snowflake enameled cast-iron braiser. Use it in the oven, on the stovetop or as the center of your table during a cozy winter's dinner. It holds 2.25 quarts and has a tight-fitting lid that's oven safe."This is my new favorite skillet for sautéing, frying, making grilled sandwiches, even Shepherd's Pie! It will look great on the table for upcoming Holiday gatherings, but I'll definitely use it all year round since it's so versatile! Beautifully non-stick, easy to clean, consistently even heat distribution....I may need another one for backup! If you've been holding off because of the price, trust me when I tell you it is one of the greatest cookware investments you will ever make....so just get it! Thank me later." — Diana N