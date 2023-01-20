ShoppingcookingkitchenLe Creuset

A Bunch Of Le Creuset Cookware Is On Sale At Sur La Table

From baking pans to Dutch ovens to skillets, you'll find deals up to 47% off.

Staff Writer

Le Creuset <a href="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-classic-skillet-9%2FPRO-7434939.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="classic skillet," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-classic-skillet-9%2FPRO-7434939.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">classic skillet,</a><a href="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-525qt-deep-round-oven%2FPRO-4482816.html%3Fdwvar_PRO-4482816_color%3DCerise" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="5.25 quart round deep Dutch oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-525qt-deep-round-oven%2FPRO-4482816.html%3Fdwvar_PRO-4482816_color%3DCerise" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">5.25 quart round deep Dutch oven</a> and <a href="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-heritage-s2-square-baking-dishes%2FPRO-6561153.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="square bakers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://surlatable.aiy7.net/c/2706071/635796/10190?subId1=63c966b0e4b0c2b49ad39d5a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.surlatable.com%2Fle-creuset-heritage-s2-square-baking-dishes%2FPRO-6561153.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">square bakers</a>.
Sur La Table
Le Creuset classic skillet,5.25 quart round deep Dutch oven and square bakers.

Though the holidays are over, winter surprises live on with Sur La Table currently offering up to 47% off select Le Creuset items. Transform your kitchen into a French bistro with these cast iron skillets, stoneware baking dishes and timeless Dutch ovens.

Like college football teams or “Real Housewives” franchises, Le Creuset has a dedicated following. Many reviewers wrote about owning multiple pieces and being ecstatic to add to their collections — and our own Lourdes Avila Uribe recently sang the praises of her Le Creuset skillet in a roundup of enameled cast iron pans. The pieces are designed in France and made with high-quality, durable materials that still look elegant enough to display on your table.

Apart from the eye-catching colors and recognizable silhouettes, Le Creuset cookware is loved for its versatility. Reviewer Jetta V calls their Le Creuset “perfect for all uses,” saying they make soups, pasta and bread in it. Similarly, the comments on the skillets and individual cocottes share dozens of uses for all types of cooking and serving.

And now, these beloved ― and often pretty expensive ― pieces are on sale for a limited time. Enjoy. Or as the French would say, profitez-en bien!

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Sur La Table
5.25-quart round deep Dutch oven (47% off)
A Le Creuset Dutch oven is the crown jewel of the kitchen, and now this teal color is almost 50% off. This 5.25-quart round deep pan is perfect for roasting, braising, pasta, soups, stews and bread.

Promising review: "My wife loves everything about this Dutch Over. She has made so many great meals, since getting it for Christmas. She has baked breads, soups, and everything in between. We got the blue which matches our stove. Beautiful, not cheap, however, this looks like it will be something you can hand down to the next generation kind of quality. Highly recommend." — Timothy C
$199.96 Sur La Table (originally $379.95)
2
Sur La Table
Set of two square bakers (22% off)
Finally, good-looking cookware that can go from the freezer to the oven to the table with ease. Cook and serve entrees, sides, breads and desserts with this set of square stoneware baking dishes measuring 5.75 inches by 5.75 inches and 8.5 inches by 8.5 inches. The enamel interior protects these pans from staining or absorbing odors and flavors. The sets come in 10 bright colors that are elegant enough to serve from directly.

Promising review: "Love these little casserole dishes. Lasagna for 2. Brownies for 4. Easy to clean" — Linda G
$57.96 at Sur La Table (originally $74.95)
3
Sur La Table
9-inch classic skillet (32% off)
What goes on top of or inside the oven and is sleek enough to have on the table? This eye-catching cast iron skillet, of course. Fry an egg, sear a steak or bake cornbread in this rustic, chic, nonporous and nonreactive pan. It comes in eight gorgeous colors that will bring a pop to any kitchen.

Promising review: "Love all Le Creuset products! This skillet, cooks with even heat, cleans super easily & looks wonderful always!" — Evelyn S
$119.96 at Sur La Table (originally $174.95)
4
Sur La Table
9.5-inch square griddle (43% off)
There are few things more versatile than this cast iron griddle. This colorful square is oven-safe up to 500 degrees and works on all surfaces (yes, even grills and induction cooktops). It comes in five eye-catching colors. Use it for pancakes and eggs in the morning or meats and fish at night. It's ready to use, so you don't have to season it, and stores easily in small spaces.

Promising review: "Just love the versatility of having a griddle for quick sandwich warm up or for hamburgers and steaks as we can't grill outdoors. The griddle can actually stay out on the stove." — Julianne E
$99.96 at Sur La Table (originally $174.95)
5
Sur La Table
8-ounce petite cocotte (32% off)
Is there anything more darling than these 8-ounce stoneware mini cocottes? Perfect for herbs and spices or severing individual portions of soups or desserts, these small vessels are oven safe and chic enough to have on the table. They come in seven colors.

Promising review: "I bought two as Christmas gifts, the red and grey. they are so cute and the recipients were so pleased. One used it for fancy salt and the other bakes small cheese appetizers in it. Makes a great gift for Le Creuset lovers!" — Christopher P
$21.96 at Sur La Table (originally $31.95)
6
Sur La Table
Classic whistling teakettle (30% off)
A classic touch to any kitchen, this whistling kettle quickly boils water over any stovetop, including induction. The locking handle and heat-resistant phenolic knob allow for easy and safe lifting and pouring as you make a cup of tea or a late-night bowl of Ramen. This comes in seven colors and holds 1.75 quarts.

Promising review: "As usual anything Le Creuset is superior! The whistle is not obnoxious. The kettle is so attractive sitting on the stove. Use it everyday, several times a day. Great buy." — Joanie F
$91.96 at Sur La Table (origianlly $130)
7
Sur La Table
Buffet casserole with glass lid (42% off)
Steam, sear, saute, boil, braise and bake with this incredibly universal buffet casserole pan. It's compatible with all stove tops, including induction, electric, gas and halogen and is oven-safe up to 425 degrees. The chip-resistant enamel exterior comes in eight cheery colors and the pans hold up to 3.5 quarts.

Promising review: "We absolutely love this pan. The way the pan evenly heats and maintains the proper temperature is fantastic. The clear lid is a favorite of my guy (he does most of the cooking). This is a wonderful pan for our Le Creuset collection. If you are just starting with Le Creuset, I would suggest this as your first piece." — Kristine K
$199.96 at Sur La Table (originally $339.95)
8
Sur La Table
2.25-quart Noel braiser (20% off)
Poach, sear, roast, marinate, bake and slow-cook with this dazzling blue snowflake enameled cast-iron braiser. Use it in the oven, on the stovetop or as the center of your table during a cozy winter's dinner. It holds 2.25 quarts and has a tight-fitting lid that's oven safe.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite skillet for sautéing, frying, making grilled sandwiches, even Shepherd's Pie! It will look great on the table for upcoming Holiday gatherings, but I'll definitely use it all year round since it's so versatile! Beautifully non-stick, easy to clean, consistently even heat distribution....I may need another one for backup! If you've been holding off because of the price, trust me when I tell you it is one of the greatest cookware investments you will ever make....so just get it! Thank me later." — Diana N
$247.96 at Sur La Table (originally $309.95)
9
Sur La Table
Eiffel Tower petite cocotte (32% off)
Bring a touch of Paris to your table with these Eiffel Tower petite cocottes. Elevate your salts and spices and give personal servings in adorable little pans. They hold 8 ounces and come in red, white and blue.

Promising review: "These are perfect little containers for French Onion Soup, freshly made dips, or things like individual baked goods! Besides, they’re very cute!" — Joanne M
$21.96 at Sur La Table (originally $31.95)
