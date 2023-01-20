Though the holidays are over, winter surprises live on with Sur La Table currently offering up to 47% off select Le Creuset items. Transform your kitchen into a French bistro with these cast iron skillets, stoneware baking dishes and timeless Dutch ovens.
Like college football teams or “Real Housewives” franchises, Le Creuset has a dedicated following. Many reviewers wrote about owning multiple pieces and being ecstatic to add to their collections — and our own Lourdes Avila Uribe recently sang the praises of her Le Creuset skillet in a roundup of enameled cast iron pans. The pieces are designed in France and made with high-quality, durable materials that still look elegant enough to display on your table.
Apart from the eye-catching colors and recognizable silhouettes, Le Creuset cookware is loved for its versatility. Reviewer Jetta V calls their Le Creuset “perfect for all uses,” saying they make soups, pasta and bread in it. Similarly, the comments on the skillets and individual cocottes share dozens of uses for all types of cooking and serving.
And now, these beloved ― and often pretty expensive ― pieces are on sale for a limited time. Enjoy. Or as the French would say, profitez-en bien!
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.