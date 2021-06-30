Léa Kyle made magic très chic on Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent.”

The 25-year-old quick-change artist from France blew away the judges with her breathtaking fashion show. The astonishment of “how’d she do that?” was off the charts as clothes appeared to fly onto her, disintegrate into confetti and multiply on a hanger rod. (Watch the clip below.)

The contestant said she was inspired by her magician boyfriend Florian Sainvet, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” last year before his elimination in the Judge Cuts.

Kyle has already surpassed that, vaulting to the live rounds on a Golden Buzzer by judge Heidi Klum. The supermodel was clearly taken by Kyle’s couture conjuring. “You were doing real magic,” Klum said.