Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith 8 Years After His Death

The "Glee" actor shared a simple — but heartfelt — photo in honor of her co-star and former boyfriend, who died in 2013.

Lea Michele let an image speak volumes when she marked the eighth anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death this week. 

The “Glee” actor shared a black-and-white photo of her co-star and former boyfriend to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She didn’t write a caption, but she added a small heart emoji to the image. 

Michele was dating Monteith when he died of a drug overdose in 2013. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but the actors met while shooting the first season of “Glee” in 2009 and confirmed they were a couple in 2012. 

She has publicly acknowledged the anniversary of Monteith’s death every year since. 

The actor ― who welcomed a son, Ever Leo, with husband Zandy Reich last year ― also has at least two tattoos that honor Monteith.

Michele remembered another “Glee” actor, Naya Rivera, in a similar fashion last week. She posted a black-and-white image of her co-star, who accidentally drowned in California’s Lake Piru last year, and a dove emoji. 

Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
