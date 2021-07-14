Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith 8 Years After His Death

Lea Michele let an image speak volumes when she marked the eighth anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death this week.

The “Glee” actor shared a black-and-white photo of her co-star and former boyfriend to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. She didn’t write a caption, but she added a small heart emoji to the image.

Lea Michele via Instagram stories 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7DdRi71kFY — Central Glee Brasil (@CentralGleeBr) July 13, 2021

Michele was dating Monteith when he died of a drug overdose in 2013. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but the actors met while shooting the first season of “Glee” in 2009 and confirmed they were a couple in 2012.

She has publicly acknowledged the anniversary of Monteith’s death every year since.

The actor ― who welcomed a son, Ever Leo, with husband Zandy Reich last year ― also has at least two tattoos that honor Monteith.

Michele remembered another “Glee” actor, Naya Rivera, in a similar fashion last week. She posted a black-and-white image of her co-star, who accidentally drowned in California’s Lake Piru last year, and a dove emoji.