‘Glee’ Alum Lea Michele Reveals Baby No. 2’s Gender In Adorable Mother’s Day Post

The actor and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed their first child together back in 2020.
Jazmin Tolliver
Lea Michele will be a girl mom soon.

On Sunday, the “Glee” alum revealed the gender of her and husband Zandy Reich’s second child in an Instagram post celebrating Mother’s Day.

The post featured a touching photo of Michele cradling her baby bump while holding a bouquet of pink flowers.

“The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter. 💕💐,” she captioned the post.

Michele’s 8 million-plus followers gushed over the news about her baby girl in the comments section.

“Oh it’s a little girl 💕my heart is so happy for you,” one person wrote.

Another said, “It’s a girl?!!!! Omg congratulations and happy mothers day!!! ❤️.”

Michele posing with her baby bump at the 2024 Met Gala. She shared the baby's gender in an Instagram post on Sunday.
picture alliance via Getty Images

“She’s a girl moooom! 😍,” someone else wrote.

Michele and Reich, who tied the knot in 2019, first announced their second pregnancy in an Instagram post back in March. The pair had their first baby, Ever, back in 2020.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” Michele wrote in a caption alongside several snapshots of herself sporting a small baby bump.

The “Scream Queens” star previously opened up about her private struggles to get pregnant while battling polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age.

“We had given up a little bit, my husband and I,” Michele told ET in 2021. “But they say when you give up and when you stop trying is when these little miracles happen. But it wasn’t just for nothing. We did work really hard with my doctor and in the process of doing all of those surgeries, to help my body have a baby, which is all I’ve ever really wanted.”

