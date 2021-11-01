Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff And 'Spring Awakening' Cast To Reunite For Concert

John Gallagher Jr., Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff from "Spring Awakening." Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images

Fall might be in full swing, but it’s time for “Spring Awakening” once again.

The original cast of the Tony Award-winning musical, including Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, Skylar Astin and John Gallagher Jr., are reuniting for a one-night anniversary concert 15 years after the show first hit Broadway.

Advertisement

Benefitting the Actors Fund, the concert is set for Nov. 15 at New York’s Imperial Theatre, where the cast and crew will breathe new life into the musical about a group of angsty German teens navigating the joys and pains of their burgeoning sexuality.

Featuring songs like “The Bitch of Living” and “My Junk,” the coming-of-age musical, with music from Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, won eight Tony Awards during its original run. It has since spawned many productions, including a reimagined revival in 2015 that featured many deaf actors using ASL.

The cast of "Spring Awakening" perform at the 61st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2007, in New York City. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Joining Michele, who appeared in the production shortly before her breakout role on “Glee,” are Groff, Astin, Gallagher, Lilli Cooper, Christine Estabrook, Gideon Glick, Brian Charles Johnson, Lauren Pritchard, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonathan B. Wright, Remy Zaken, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano, Robert Hager and Krysta Rodriguez. Michael Mayer, who helmed the original production, will direct.

Michele is perhaps the most notable addition to the upcoming performance. She’s skipped out on other recent cast reunions amid the fallout from her alleged past mean-spirited behavior on the set of “Glee.”

Advertisement

But she appears to be fully on board for the special event, writing on Instagram on Monday: “[I’m] SO thrilled to finally announce.. That the original cast of SPRING AWAKENING will be reuniting for an incredible one night concert event benefitting @theactorsfund. ❤️”

From left, Michele, Groff and Gallagher pose for a photograph outside the Eugene O'Neill Theatre in New York, Dec. 1, 2006. TINA FINEBERG/ASSOCIATED PRESS

“The chance to reunite our remarkable cast 15 years after their first Broadway performance of Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Michael Mayer’s gorgeous show, is a beautiful and thrilling idea,” original producers Tom Hulce and Ira Pittleman told Deadline in a joint statement. “I think all of us are looking forward to revisiting our younger selves, even for just one night, and we are truly grateful to Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard and the entire cast for reaching out and making this all come together.”

Various members of the cast have stayed close since the show ended. Michele and Groff in particular have continued to work together throughout the years and regularly share photos of each other on social media.

Some of the cast members reunited in 2018 to help a group of students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting to rehearse ahead of their staging of the musical.

Advertisement