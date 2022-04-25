Lea Michele Offers To Carry Jonathan Groff's Baby If He Decides To Become A Dad

Lea Michele (left) and Jonathan Groff in 2015. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Lea Michele has cited Jonathan Groff as her best friend for over a decade, and now she’s willing to help him build a family of his own if he so chooses.

In a new interview with People magazine, the “Glee” singer and actor offered to be a surrogate for Groff’s baby if he decides he wants to become a father.

“I’ll carry your baby. I will,” Michele told Groff, who is gay.

Groff responded by asking: “You will?”

“Hell yeah! I love being pregnant,” Michele added. “It’s so much fun.”

Groff and Michele became fast friends after co-starring in the rock musical “Spring Awakening,” which premiered on Broadway in 2006. Michele went on to land the lead role of Rachel Berry on “Glee” in 2009, with Groff later joining the cast as Jesse St. James, a recurring character and one of Berry’s love interests.

Though Groff hasn’t specified if he intends to start a family, he admits there’s an obstacle that makes him a bit ill at ease around kids, including Michele’s 1-year-old son, Ever Leo.

Groff (left) and Michele in HBO's "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," debuting May 3. Sarah Shatz/HBO

“I have this weird quirk where I scare small children because — this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2 — I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out,” he said. “This is the case with Ever as well. So I’m slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back.”

Groff and Michele’s baby chat came up as they are gearing up to return to television together in HBO’s “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” The documentary follows the pair as they join their “Spring Awakening” cast mates for a 2021 reunion concert in New York.

One of the most buzzed-about moments of the documentary, which premieres next week, is a segment in which Michele reveals she gave Groff an impromptu lesson in female anatomy.

“At one point, I literally showed him my whole vagina,” she recalled in the film, according to People. “He was like: ‘I’ve never seen a woman’s vagina before. Would you show me?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And I took a desk lamp … and showed him. That’s how close we are.”