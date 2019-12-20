Lea Michele Says Being Shaded By Lindsay Lohan Was 'An Honor'

Michele said Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live” that she found Lohan’s one-word response to the casting to be “very interesting.”

“They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl, and I think she wrote ‘What?’ or something,” Michele told host Andy Cohen. “I find it to be an honor, truly.”

When the official Disney Princesses Instagram account posted a photo of Ariel alongside a headshot of Michele earlier this year, Lohan appeared to express her dismay with just one word: “Huh?”

Michele implied Lohan may have mistaken the casting news for that of Disney’s forthcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which will star Halle Bailey in the title role. In fact, Michele played Ariel in “The Little Mermaid — An Immersive Live-to-Film Concert Experience” at the Hollywood Bowl for two nights in May.

That production, which also starred Harvey Fierstein and Peter Gallagher, featured live performances of classic songs like “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and included footage from the 1989 animated movie.

Either way, it appears there’s no bad blood between Lohan and Michele, who called the remark “classic.”

Lohan, whose most recent screen credit was the low-budget 2019 thriller “Among the Shadows,” has previously expressed an interest in playing Ariel. Last year, she shared an image of the character, along with sea witch Ursula, to her Instagram stories.

“My dream role with #MerylStreep,” she wrote.

my first instinct was to make fun of this, but “The Little Mermaid starring Lindsay Lohan and #MerylStreep” would definitely be my favorite movie pic.twitter.com/sZNWSxja4K — CarolineD Framke (@carolineframke) August 14, 2018

Elsewhere in the interview with Cohen, Michele addressed longstanding rumors she was being eyed to play Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West, in a film adaptation of the smash musical “Wicked.”

“I don’t think that they’ve gotten to the point of talking to people about it yet,” she said, adding that she’d love the chance to take on the “incredible” part that Idina Menzel originally played on Broadway.

“If they have, they haven’t called me,” Michele said.

Watch a clip from Lea Michele’s “Watch What Happens Live” interview below.