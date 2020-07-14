Lea Michele Remembers Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith With Emotional Photos

Lea Michele remembered the lives of her former “Glee” co-stars, Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith, on Monday with some stunning photographs.

Rivera’s body was found on Monday after she went missing while boating on Lake Piru in Southern California last week with her son. The recovery effort for Rivera coincidentally culminated on the seventh anniversary of Monteith’s death from an accidental overdose in 2013.

Michele, who had been in a relationship with Monteith when he died at age 31, has previously honored her former love’s life on Instagram with photographs and stories about their time together. In keeping with that tradition, she shared a black and white photo of Monteith holding a bouquet of flowers.

She also shared a sweet image of Rivera, 33, on set while filming “Glee,” as well as a group shot of herself, Monteith, Rivera and other cast members at the beach.

The emotional posts come amid an outpouring of love from fellow “Glee” alum, other celebrities and fans who have all been sharing their thoughts and memories about Rivera since the news broke that her body had been found.

“Glee” star Kevin McHale wrote that he “can not imagine this world without” Rivera, while Chris Colfer, another stalwart of the series, compared being close to her as a “badge of honor and a suit of armor.”

The official “Glee” account on Twitter also wrote a note on the tragedy, calling Rivera “a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy.”

“We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to her family, friends and young son,” they wrote.

The memoriam posted by Michele to Rivera and Monteith comes after she had been the subject of backlash online last month. In response to her post about supporting Black Lives Matter, former “Glee” star Samantha Marie Ware responded by saying that Michele had made her time on the show a “living hell” due to “traumatic microaggressions.” Michele has since apologized and not posted on social media.

As of the past weekend, Michele had appeared to deactivate her Twitter account.

