Lea Michele Reveals She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Zandy Reich

A second “Broadway Baby” is on the way for Lea Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich.
The “Glee” actor confirmed on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her second child.
“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she wrote alongside a trio of photos showing her in a white bathrobe, patting her stomach.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Michele’s post had received more than 320,000 likes and a handful of well-wishes from some of her famous pals, including “Glee” co-star Max Adler and fellow actor Zooey Deschanel.
“So excited for this beautiful family,” commented “High School Musical” star Ashley Tisdale, who announced this week that she and her husband, Christopher French, are also expecting a second child.
Michele and Reich, who is the president of the clothing brand AYR, share a 3-year-old son, Ever Leo. The couple have been married since 2019.
The announcement comes a little more than six months after Michele wrapped her run in the revival of “Funny Girl” on Broadway, for which she received rave reviews and helped break box office records. She replaced Beanie Feldstein as the late comedian Fanny Brice, whom the musical is loosely based on. Feldstein’s portrayal of Brice was panned by critics.
Prior to the closing of “Funny Girl” in September, Michele began hinting at another Broadway project but has remained tight-lipped on specifics.
On Thursday, she’ll be appearing alongside Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah and Ben Platt at New York’s Radio City Music Hall as part of a campaign fundraiser for President Joe Biden.