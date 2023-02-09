What's Hot

The Best Part Of Joe Biden's SOTU Address Happened After It Was Over

NFL Network Pulls Michael Irvin From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman's Complaint

‘Daily Show’ Guest Chelsea Handler Is ‘Sexually Attracted’ To This GOP Lawmaker

People Are Loving 1 Man In The Crowd During LeBron James' History-Making Shot

Christina Applegate Says This Will Likely Be Her 'Last Awards Show As An Actor'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Out How Twitter Changed Its Own Rule To Accommodate Trump

Madonna Has A Message For People Ridiculing Her Appearance At The Grammys

CBS Chooses Replacement For 'Late Late Show with James Corden': Report

Owen Wilson Is A Bob Ross Look-Alike In Nostalgic ‘Paint’ Trailer

Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About How He Dealt With Lori Harvey Breakup

Adam Devine Reveals Why He Spoke Out On Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal

'Maverick' Costar Says Tom Cruise Made Coolest Entrance Ever When They Met

EntertainmentTikTokreadingbarbra streisand

Lea Michele Has Perfect Response To Social Media Users Who Claim She Can't Read

The "Glee" actor has attempted to shut down conspiracy theories that she can't read on multiple occasions.
Ben Blanchet

Glee” star Lea Michele poked fun at social media users’ claims that she can’t read in an epic TikTok response on Wednesday.

Michele, who now stars in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl,” made light of an ongoing internet conspiracy theory that claims she’s illiterate.

Michele, in a TikTok, responded to a report that original “Funny Girl” star Barbra Streisand is set to release a memoir later this year and she couldn’t help but reference the theories about her reading abilities.

“265 days to learn to READ!!!,” wrote Michele, who looked up and smiled in the video.

@leamichele

📚📖🤓

♬ original sound - leamichele

This isn’t the first time Michele has used TikTok to make fun of conspiracy theorists.

The Broadway star, in a TikTok last year, mockingly suggested that she needed former “Spring Awakening” co-star Jonathan Groff’s help to read her comments.

Michele has attempted to shut down the allegations that she can’t read on multiple occasions and called them out as sexist in an interview with The New York Times last year.

“I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” Michele said.

“And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community