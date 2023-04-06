Lea Michele Reveals Her 2-Year-Old Son Is Back In The Hospital

Lea Michele revealed in an emotional Instagram story Wednesday that her 2-year-old son, Ever, is back in the hospital.

“Today was a hard day. As parents we have to be strong for our kids,” the “Glee” actor wrote, alongside a photo of the toddler with a heart emoji covering his face. “But sometimes you just want to break down and cry (Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom).”

She continued: “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

In a separate Instagram story, Michele, who is currently starring in “Funny Girl” on Broadway, said that she “Ran to give my baby a hug at home in between shows.”

“It was quick but worth it,” she wrote.

Lea Michele/Instagram

In March, the actor had shared that Ever was hospitalized with a “scary health issue” but did not disclose the specific nature of the problem.

During an interview Tuesday with E! News, the actor gave an update on her son’s condition.

“We’re not out of the woods completely, and this is going to be a little bit of a process,” Michele said, adding that she was “really grateful” for the medical team helping Ever.