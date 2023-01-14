Lea Michele Reveals How She'd React If Barbra Streisand Saw Her In 'Funny Girl'

Michele replaced Beanie Feldstein – who played Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” – in the musical’s latest run last year. “Funny Girl” has been a smash hit on Broadway and twice broke the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre over the past few weeks.

The “Glee” actor told “The Tonight Show” host that Streisand’s letter to her, which included a “thumbs up,” made her cry.

“Literally it was like a gold envelope, it flew in on doves, it came in through my window of my dressing room,” Michele joked.

“It was so incredible and now... everyone’s like ‘Are you going to frame it?,’ What are you going to do with it?... I actually just put it in my safe at home and the only thing I have in my safe is a letter from Barbra Streisand and the first hair we cut from [my son’s] haircut.”

Michele, who said the letter will stay in the safe, told Fallon that she was able to get a message to the actor through a friend. She added that she wouldn’t be able to take it if Streisand ever attended her “Funny Girl” performance.

“I’d die, I’d black out,” Michele said.