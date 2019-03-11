Lea Michele Of 'Glee' Marries Clothing Executive Zandy Reich

Another month, another wedding for a “Glee” alum.

Lea Michele got married on Saturday to executive Zandy Reich, just weeks after former co-star Darren Criss tied the knot.

Michele, 32, and Reich, 36, got hitched during an “intimate” ceremony in Northern California that included guests Criss, another “Glee” co-star, Becca Tobin, and “Scream Queens” co-star Emma Roberts, People reported. “Glee” and “Scream Queens” creator Ryan Murphy officiated, “Entertainment Tonight” noted.

“We are so excited to be married and grateful to be surrounded by our friends and family,” the couple said, per People. And most of all, we’re so happy to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Michele announced the couple’s engagement in April 2018 on Instagram. They have been in a relationship for about two years, according to Billboard. She previously dated “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith, who died in 2013 of a mixed drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on Fox’s musical drama “Glee” from 2009 to 2015. Outlets reported in January 2018 that her most recent series, “The Mayor” on ABC, was canceled.