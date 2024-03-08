Photography by Tara Pixley for HuffPost
This ain’t Texas and it ain’t no hold’em — instead it’s one of the most empowering, glamorous and exclusive events for women of color in America. Leading Women Defined, an empowerment conference for female leaders of color across multiple industries, hosted its 15th summit this past weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.
The conference was founded and produced by former longtime BET Networks CEO Debra Lee. This year’s theme was “Power + Full,” with workshops and events centered on finding power of all kinds, from without and within. Over four days, women gathered to learn everything from how playing golf could change their careers to how to make it as a leader in the boardroom, and even how to make authentic roti.
But in between the workshops, panels, and marquee fireside chats, one question seemed to pop up daily: “What are you wearing?”
With so many women from such a range of backgrounds and interests, the great unifier was looking fire. This was especially true on Saturday, when attendees were encouraged to channel their inner Beyoncé and go country. Taking inspiration from the multi-hyphenate’s Renaissance Tour and her personal Western style, LWD’s attendees showed up and showed out in their finest rhinestones and denim, adorned with wide-brim hats and high-heeled boots.
It was a slight break from the usual, as every day at LWD the attendees go for fashion in ALL CAPS with looks that turn heads and inspire. There’s work from Black designers like Telfar, Fe Noel, Junny NYC and Sergio Hudson; there are also a lot of looks from the major luxury houses, including Gucci, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Zimmerman and more. And while some attendees like their luxury quiet, this is no event for the subtle or shy. Color is celebrated, prints can be as big and bold as one desires, jewelry is dripping, and maximalism is the word.
It’s glam big or go home, and for one day at LWD, the Country Western edition.