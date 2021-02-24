Leah Holland's Pre-Pandemic Tattoo Wins For Worst Timing Ever

Leah Holland said she pondered her self-affirmation tattoo for two years before she finally got it. If only she had waited just a bit longer.
Competing in a TikTok challenge for “the dumbest tattoo you’ve ever gotten,” Holland showed off her ill-advised ink. And it’s a winner. (Watch her TikTok video below.)
The tattoo, Holland said in the clip, was meant to reinforce “being true to your self and real and not pretending to be something you’re not.”
But in the times ahead, it would mean something entirely different.
Holland, 25, of Georgetown, Kentucky, said she got the tattoo on March 4, 2020. Two days later, Kentucky announced its first case of COVID-19. The rest is pandemic history.
She pulled up her sleeve up to reveal and read the tattoo: “courageously & radically refuse to wear a mask.”
For the record, Holland wrote on her post: “I’m not anti-mask I promise.”
Holland told Lex 18 that she shared her unfortunate ink because “I just kind of wanted people to laugh with me because I think it’s funny now too.”
