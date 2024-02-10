'I Am Screaming!': Leah Remini Is 'Loving' This Beyoncé Wax Figure Comparison

Leah Remini is digging comparisons between her and a new Beyoncé wax figure in England.
The “King of Queens” star weighed in after social media users likened her look to the Queen Bey sculpture at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.
“I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!,” she wrote Thursday in response to a TMZ Live post about the wax figure.
“This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!”
Aside from Remini, social media users also compared the Queen Bey wax figure to Rihanna, Tyra Banks and Tinashe.
The comparisons arrive after Madame Tussauds Blackpool announced the arrival of new Beyoncé and Lady Gaga wax figures at the museum this week.
The latter pop star was previously in the museum and got an update, according to the Blackpool Gazette.
The latest Beyoncé wax figure comes after Madame Tussauds New York “adjusted the styling and lighting” of a Queen Bey sculpture in the wake of critics slamming its appearance in 2017, according to The New York Times.
“Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately colour match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted,” the museum wrote in a statement to the Times.
A different sculpted version of the pop icon – a tribute to the look during her historic headline Coachella performance – later appeared at Madame Tussauds London in 2019.