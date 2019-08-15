Leah Remini Scientology Series Ending With Finale About Danny Masterson Allegations

Exposing Scientology’s alleged abuses is a lifelong fight for Leah Remini, but for now, her docuseries is coming to an end after three seasons.

The Emmy Award-winning A&E series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” will conclude with a two-hour finale airing Aug. 26 with a television special in front of a live studio audience, the network announced on Thursday.

“Mike and I will always be grateful to A&E for giving us a platform to expose Scientology and give the victims a chance to be heard. Without the A&E team’s support ‘The Aftermath’ wouldn’t be what we intended. We recognized it was time to move on to the next chapter and help people in new ways,” Remini said in a statement. “We thank our viewers for caring in the way that you do. It means everything to us. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t have people stop us with a ‘thank you for doing what you guys are doing’ and it’s your support that gives us our strength to carry on. And carry on, we will.”

The finale will “explore stories of how Church of Scientology policies have hindered members from reporting instances of abuse and sexual assault to authorities,” according to the network, with a special focus on the rape allegations against actor and practicing Scientologist Danny Masterson.

Four women, who’ve accused the “That 70′s Show” alum of rape and sexual assault, have filed a suit against the actor, the controversial organization and its leader David Miscavige for an alleged conspiracy to cover-up the crimes.

The lawsuit states that the women say they were stalked, harassed and intimidated by members of the Church of Scientology since coming forward about the accusations against Masterson, who’s repeatedly denied the claims, describing them as “beyond ridiculous” in his most recent statement.

Remini said she’s filmed a sit-down interview with three of the alleged victims for the finale, who she says felt “betrayed” by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office that has been investigating the allegations against Masterson for nearly three years.

In an interview with HuffPost earlier this year, Remini hinted at plans to explore the everyday struggles of women forgotten by the Me Too movement should the A&E series ever come to an end.