Leah Remini Warns Against Scientology, Tom Cruise’s ‘Charm’ Amid ‘Top Gun’ Success

Actor and Scientology critic Leah Remini warned audiences about getting too swayed by "Top Gun: Maverick" and its famous Scientologist star, Tom Cruise. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Remini, who has been on a mission against Scientology since she left the church in 2013, warned audiences about getting too swayed by the box office hit and its charismatic star, Tom Cruise, in a tweet on Saturday.

Advertisement

Cruise is possibly the organization’s most famous member, while Remini, who was raised a Scientologist, is known for being one of its biggest critics thanks to a book and docuseries on the topic.

“Don’t let the movie star charm fool you,” Remini wrote over the weekend.

Thank you to my friend @claireheadley for your courage.



You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology.



And as Claire says in her post below, Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology.



Don’t let the movie star charm fool you. pic.twitter.com/zQKwJWuJLj — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) June 11, 2022

“The King of Queens” star also praised her friend Claire Headley for accusing Cruise of “crimes against humanity.”

Headley and her husband, Marc Headley, are also former Scientologists. The Headleys filed a lawsuit against the church in 2012 alleging that it had violated human trafficking laws and human rights. Marc Headley, who worked closely with Cruise within the organization, wrote his own exposé on Scientology, “Blown for Good.”

Advertisement

“Glad all you Top Gun fans are enjoying the new movie,” Claire Headley wrote in a Facebook post that Remini shared a screenshot of. “Personally, recent posts about this movie only serve to remind me of Tom Cruise and his crimes against humanity.”

She continued: “Extreme, you may think? Destroying families is a crime against humanity. My opinion. Ask yourself: When is the last time Tom talked to his only biological daughter, Suri?”

Headley also accused Cruise of promoting “a dangerous cult that destroyed my family” in her post.