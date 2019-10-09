Defense Intelligence Agency Employee Arrested In Leak Case

A member of the intelligence community was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly leaking information to two journalists, including one reporter the government says he had a romantic relationship with.

Henry Kyle Frese, a 30-year-old Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst who resided in Alexandria, Virginia, is charged with two counts of willful transmission of national defense information.

John Demers, the Justice Department’s national security chief, said in a statement that Frese was “caught red-handed.” The feds allege that Frese accessed classified intelligence reports that were outside of his job responsibilities, and that he provided top secret information about a foreign country’s weapons system.

Read the indictment below:

Read the affidavit in support of seizing Frese’s phone below: