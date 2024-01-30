HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You may have heard of the Stanley Quencher tumbler, which has had buyers lining up at 3 a.m. to get their hands on limited-edition colors before they sell out. Stanley cups are inarguably a cult-favorite item right now. But we’re obsessed with another popular water bottle that we’re convinced will unseat the Stanley as the best on-the-go hydrator this year (and not only due to the recent revelation that the Stanley tumbler may “pose a risk of lead exposure” when damaged in a specific way, according to Today.com).
The Owala FreeSip water bottle promises, among other things, to be manufactured completely lead-free. This “magical” bottle is such a game-changer that multiple HuffPost editors and Amazon reviewers report that after trying it, they stopped drinking from their Stanleys entirely. “I haven’t really used my Stanley tumblers since buying [an Owala],” said Janie Campbell, a senior HuffPost shopping editor.
The first feature that sets the Owala apart from the rest? Its innovative FreeSip spout, a “genius” dual drinking spout that acts as both a straw and a regular thermos-style opening. “You can either sip from an internal straw or tip the bottle to swig its contents without having to make any adjustments,” Campbell explained.
By contrast, the Stanley bottle has a long slender straw that protrudes uncovered from the cup, leaving it exposed to dirt, bacteria and the elements. The Owala circumvents that problem with an internal straw and a durable, sleek lid that keeps its mouthpiece covered until you’re ready to pop it open and drink.
“I started going to the gym last year and one day while working out I realized that the straw on my [previous water bottle] was basically exposed to all the germs everywhere,” Gabe Castaneda, a video editor at HuffPost, told me. “That’s when I started to look into other water bottles and Owala came up. I love that the mouthpiece is covered all the time… I now have two 24-ounce Owalas and love them.”
The Owala’s other most impressive feature is the lid’s secure locking mechanism, which makes it fantastic for travel and completely leakproof. (Yes, really.) “The Stanley is a great product for staying hydrated at home, but its big drawback is that it will leak if tipped and you can’t just shut a lid and toss it in a bag to take with you,” Campbell said. “The Owala is an absolute game-changer for that: Its lid securely shuts with an audible confidence-inducing click, and it really does keep liquid from escaping when I need to throw it in a gym bag or if I accidentally knock it over.” Go ahead and toss the Owala into purses, backpacks, the back of your car or onto your bed or couch — you can feel confident that you won’t be dealing with a headache-inducing spill.
That’s not the end of the Owala’s cool features. You’re sure to enjoy the lid’s loop carrier, which lets you carry the bottle around with just a finger if you choose. The Owala also excels at keeping drinks as cold or hot as you want them thanks to its double insulated stainless steel construction. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it kept ice frozen for an incredible two full days. Plus, it’s easy to clean, according to Castaneda, since there aren’t any hidden crevices.
The bottle’s design also strikes an impressive balance between being cool and fun yet mature, with a number of vivid, classic colors that highlights its features.
We doubt you’ll regret trying this superstar out. Check out what these gushing Amazon reviewers have to say about this crowd-favorite:
“Forget your Stanley, Hydroflask, Yeti, favorite dupe, etc. because this is the best bottle on the market and it’s not so overhyped right now that you won’t have to take out a mortgage to afford it. I love the ability to pop the mouth protector with a simple button. The duel mouthpiece that serves as a straw for sipping or mouthpiece for tipping, is absolutely genius. The double insulated walls allow for warm or cold beverages to stay warm or cold with ease. I bought 7 of these things to give as the greatest, most affordable, and practical gift over the holiday season. Highly highly recommend.” — daniel
“This is the go to water bottle for all my colleagues at the hospital: keeps beverages cool, so many great color choices, doesn’t leak, the built in straw and opening to drink is genius. Fun to decorate with stickers to personalise. Speaking as a Yeti and Stanley owner, this is waaaaaay better.” — MH5
“Hands down this is my new favorite every day carry water bottle. I was a hardcore Stanley mug lover for so long until i found this one. The mouth piece is just so much nicer, more comfortable and easy to drink from using the dual sip/swig feature. The shape of the bottle fits your hand nicely and it has kept ice cold for more than 24 hours.I’m a huge water bottle junkie and this is by far the best one i’ve found. Makes a great gift for anyone as well. HIGHLY recommend.” — Captain Amy
″First let me say I fell into the “Stanley” fad and had to get that $46 thermos (that leaks), but thankfully someone at work recommended this and I am absolutely in love with this!!!! First....it does NOT LEAK no matter what happens, how you carry it, if it tips over, if you shake it.....never leaks. Second it is super easy and comfy to carry with the handle that tucks away when not being carried, and lastly the straw system is unlike ANY OTHER STRAW SYSTEM and it’s GREAT!!! If you try this item you will not regret it. It is the most well made and comfortable to drink out of bottle I have purchased EVER. Love love love this. 1 million stars for this!!!″ — Nan Markert
“Everyone is Stanley this, Hydroflask that. But Owala is where it’s at. This free sip thing they’ve got going on is magical. I can sip, or I can chug - and in this Texas heat sometimes you just need to chug that ice water. It’s super cute with my stickers on it, the locking handle is awesome because I can toss this thing in my car seat or onto my couch or bed and it WON’T LEAK. I’m telling you - everyone needs an Owala bottle.” — Caroline Moore