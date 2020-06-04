Protesters near the White House on Wednesday joined together to sing the late Bill Withers’ hit “Lean on Me” in scenes that were described on Twitter as “surreal” and “remarkable.”
Thousands of people held their cellphones in the air ― with the flashlights illuminated ― for the stirring rendition.
Multiple videos of the heartwarming moment are now going viral on Twitter:
Withers died in March at the age of 81.
His song appears to be becoming something of an anthem at anti-racism protests that have spread across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Demonstrators in Morgantown, West Virginia, were filmed singing the song on Tuesday:
Protesters in Asbury Park, New Jersey, also sang the track on Monday:
And last week on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida:
Floyd, a Black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as three other cops watched.
All four officers were fired from the police. Chauvin now faces a charge of second-degree murder. Three other former officers have also been charged in connection with the killing.