Protesters near the White House on Wednesday joined together to sing the late Bill Withers’ hit “Lean on Me” in scenes that were described on Twitter as “surreal” and “remarkable.”

Thousands of people held their cellphones in the air ― with the flashlights illuminated ― for the stirring rendition.

Multiple videos of the heartwarming moment are now going viral on Twitter:

Another remarkable visual:



Peaceful #GeorgeFloyd demonstrators here outside the White House are now sitting, phone lights on, singing “Lean On Me” — all while military and federal police stand in front of military vehicles guarding the White House. pic.twitter.com/IzqC8snoxB — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) June 4, 2020

What looting? What vandalism?



An endless sea of people singing Lean On Me lighting up the sky with their phones outside The White House. pic.twitter.com/pJ9NF9mtSI — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) June 4, 2020

Surreal, beautiful, peaceful scene outside the White House as a man sings “Lean On Me” and thousands and thousands of protesters raise lighted cellphones and join their voices with his. pic.twitter.com/iAr0WWYc3u — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 4, 2020

WATCH: A large group of protesters sang a rendition of "Lean on Me" last night during the sixth night of protests in D.C.



PHOTO GALLERY: https://t.co/fmX3O30HP7 pic.twitter.com/LMALZaXujU — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) June 4, 2020

!!! Crowd of thousands outside the White House singing Lean On Me. This must be the closest we’ve come to a concert in months: pic.twitter.com/CzpQxwLQGs — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 4, 2020

Withers died in March at the age of 81.

His song appears to be becoming something of an anthem at anti-racism protests that have spread across the country following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Demonstrators in Morgantown, West Virginia, were filmed singing the song on Tuesday:

Protestors in downtown Morgantown, West Virginia singing “Lean On Me” by the recently departured (and West Virginia native) Bill Withers.



The protest started this morning and is still going on peacefully hours later. pic.twitter.com/5Q922Y0MaV — Dave Mistich (@davemistich) June 2, 2020

Protesters in Asbury Park, New Jersey, also sang the track on Monday:

Protesters sang “Lean on Me” during the Asbury Park protest on Monday. Thousands gathered, calling for an to end racism and police brutality. 📹 by @andremalok #AsburyPark pic.twitter.com/JHfDVL7xYm — njdotcom (@njdotcom) June 2, 2020

And last week on the steps of the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida:

"We all need somebody to lean on," this group is singing in front of the courthouse steps, clapping in time to the music. pic.twitter.com/8r2Ao2KKCP — Dan Scanlan (@scanlan_dan) May 31, 2020

Floyd, a Black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as three other cops watched.

All four officers were fired from the police. Chauvin now faces a charge of second-degree murder. Three other former officers have also been charged in connection with the killing.